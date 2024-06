Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270

512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5: now at its best price on Amazon! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB of storage is now available at its best price! Amazon currently sells all colors at $270, a discount that's never been topped (for the time being, at least.) Keep in mind that some colors might remain at their best price for only a short while. This is one of the best flip phones to get, so don't miss out on this cool deal. $270 off (24%) Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Are you a hardcore Samsung fan? In this case, the Razr+ (2023) deal we told you about not long ago probably won't tickle your fancy. Fortunately, your favorite brand's current flip perfection – the Galaxy Z Flip 5 – is also a treat at Amazon. In fact, it's now back at its best price at the merchant, saving you $270 on the 512GB version.To our knowledge, this particular storage version hasn't seen more considerable price cuts. That includes Black Friday 2023 when the phone was available for just under $895. What makes this 24% markdown even better is that Amazon spoils you for choice, color-wise. It offers all four colors at the same $270 off the phone's MSRP of roughly $1,120.Themay not have the uber-useful cover screen of its main rival, the Razr+ (2023), but it's still one of the best flip phones you can get. For one thing, it beats the Motorola competitor on the camera front. The Samsung option also has a sturdier hinge, plus a slightly better Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip clocked specifically for Galaxy. Dive into our Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Razr+ (2023) review for more insights.The Samsung phone has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Flex Screen with 60Hz refresh rates. Flip it open to reveal the stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates. The main display gets bright enough to use outdoors, which is always good news.Then there's a dual rear camera with a 12MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide one, complemented by a 10MP front unit. Photos taken with this phone look great, and you can browse our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review for more details.Equally great on the battery front with its 3,700mAh battery, the Z Flip 5 is indeed a fantastic choice for Galaxy fans. If you want to get it at a more affordable price, pull the trigger on Amazon's deal and score $270 in savings.