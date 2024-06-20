Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a hardcore Samsung fan? In this case, the Razr+ (2023) deal we told you about not long ago probably won't tickle your fancy. Fortunately, your favorite brand's current flip perfection – the Galaxy Z Flip 5 – is also a treat at Amazon. In fact, it's now back at its best price at the merchant, saving you $270 on the 512GB version.
To our knowledge, this particular storage version hasn't seen more considerable price cuts. That includes Black Friday 2023 when the phone was available for just under $895. What makes this 24% markdown even better is that Amazon spoils you for choice, color-wise. It offers all four colors at the same $270 off the phone's MSRP of roughly $1,120.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not have the uber-useful cover screen of its main rival, the Razr+ (2023), but it's still one of the best flip phones you can get. For one thing, it beats the Motorola competitor on the camera front. The Samsung option also has a sturdier hinge, plus a slightly better Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip clocked specifically for Galaxy. Dive into our Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Razr+ (2023) review for more insights.
Then there's a dual rear camera with a 12MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide one, complemented by a 10MP front unit. Photos taken with this phone look great, and you can browse our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review for more details.
Equally great on the battery front with its 3,700mAh battery, the Z Flip 5 is indeed a fantastic choice for Galaxy fans. If you want to get it at a more affordable price, pull the trigger on Amazon's deal and score $270 in savings.
The Samsung phone has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Flex Screen with 60Hz refresh rates. Flip it open to reveal the stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates. The main display gets bright enough to use outdoors, which is always good news.
