Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
Are you a hardcore Samsung fan? In this case, the Razr+ (2023) deal we told you about not long ago probably won't tickle your fancy. Fortunately, your favorite brand's current flip perfection – the Galaxy Z Flip 5 – is also a treat at Amazon. In fact, it's now back at its best price at the merchant, saving you $270 on the 512GB version.

512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5: now at its best price on Amazon!

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB of storage is now available at its best price! Amazon currently sells all colors at $270, a discount that's never been topped (for the time being, at least.) Keep in mind that some colors might remain at their best price for only a short while. This is one of the best flip phones to get, so don't miss out on this cool deal.
$270 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

To our knowledge, this particular storage version hasn't seen more considerable price cuts. That includes Black Friday 2023 when the phone was available for just under $895. What makes this 24% markdown even better is that Amazon spoils you for choice, color-wise. It offers all four colors at the same $270 off the phone's MSRP of roughly $1,120.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not have the uber-useful cover screen of its main rival, the Razr+ (2023), but it's still one of the best flip phones you can get. For one thing, it beats the Motorola competitor on the camera front. The Samsung option also has a sturdier hinge, plus a slightly better Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip clocked specifically for Galaxy. Dive into our Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Razr+ (2023) review for more insights.

The Samsung phone has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Flex Screen with 60Hz refresh rates. Flip it open to reveal the stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates. The main display gets bright enough to use outdoors, which is always good news.

Then there's a dual rear camera with a 12MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide one, complemented by a 10MP front unit. Photos taken with this phone look great, and you can browse our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review for more details.

Equally great on the battery front with its 3,700mAh battery, the Z Flip 5 is indeed a fantastic choice for Galaxy fans. If you want to get it at a more affordable price, pull the trigger on Amazon's deal and score $270 in savings.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - Deals History
11 stories
20 Jun, 2024
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
23 May, 2024
Boost your style with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, now heavily discounted during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
20 May, 2024
Incredible new deal slashes a record $270 off 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price
17 May, 2024
Score a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a massive discount through this delicious Samsung trade-in deal
11 Apr, 2024
The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is again $200 cheaper on Amazon, though only for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

AT&T closing the community forum where subscribers could vent
AT&T closing the community forum where subscribers could vent
Realme brings its “flagship killer,” the GT 6, to international markets
Realme brings its “flagship killer,” the GT 6, to international markets
iPhone 16 Battery and charging: Here's what to expect
iPhone 16 Battery and charging: Here's what to expect
Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover
Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover
Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more
Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless