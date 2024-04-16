Snag a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model and save more than $100 at Walmart

Save 27% on the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Would you prefer the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model? No worries, Walmart has this one on sale, so long as you're okay with not having LTE onboard. The timepiece in Black is exceptionally stylish, especially with the convenient rotating bezel. The larger-sized model has a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Always-On function. Not only is the display mesmerizing, it also gets quite bright, making the watch usable even in the brightest days. Of course, it offers much more than a dazzling screen. You've got advanced heart rate, women's health, Pulse Ox, and other sensors designed to keep you well-informed about your general health condition.