Snag a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model and save more than $100 at Walmart

Need a new smartwatch to go with your Android phone? If you appreciate classic timepiece designs, consider the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It’s one of the best smartwatches on the market, compatible with various Android handsets and not just Samsung phones. Plus, while both sizes typically sell at $400 and up, Walmart now lets you save between $114 and $134 on the non-LTE variants.
The last time we checked, the merchant only offered the 43mm Samsung smartwatch at 31% off. Now, you can save 34% on this version or opt for the 47mm variant at 27% off its price tag. Although these aren’t unique discounts (for we’ve seen the wearables discounted at Walmart on multiple occasions), they’re still quite tempting. After all, Amazon’s own deals on both size options are nowhere as good.
Unlike the much more expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Samsung timepiece has a BIA sensor that breaks down your body structure. Aside from this neat feature, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also detects naps – something you don’t get from the Apple timepiece.
Personalized HR zones during workouts and other activities are available, as well as fall detection, women’s health tracking, an ECG app, and more. The wearable closely monitors your heart rate throughout the day and will even notify you if it detects irregularities. This feature is potentially life-saving, so it’s undoubtedly great to have it onboard.
Battery-wise, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic doesn’t beat the brand’s first outdoor-oriented smartwatch, the Watch 5 Pro. Still, you should get about 40 hours out of it between charges without an Always-On display and about 10 hours less if you keep the display on all the time.
One of the best Apple Watch alternatives, the Galaxy wearable is practically the must-have watch for Android users at its current Walmart price. Both sizes give you incredible value for your money with their gorgeous Super AMOLED screens with Always-On functionality and plenty of exciting features and sensors.
Ultimately, whether the latest Samsung smartwatch from the Classic lineup is good enough for you is a choice you have to make. But if you decide to give it a whirl, absolutely take advantage of Walmart’s fantastic deals on both sizes.
