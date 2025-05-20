Grab the larger Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE at a jaw-dropping 51% discount
Large AMOLED touchscreen, LTE, rotating bezel — the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has it all, and it's now 51% off at Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Want a Galaxy watch with a big touchscreen, LTE, and a rotating bezel? The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the one for you, and it's going for a super affordable price with Amazon's latest sale. The merchant has slashed 51% off the 47mm unit with 4G support, bringing it to under $240 — that’s a massive $245 off."
As you may know, this wearable will typically set you back as much as ~$480, so that's obviously a pretty sweet bargain. By the way, Amazon's sale beats Samsung's own offer, which only gives you a $120 price cut or up to $200 off with eligible trade-ins. So, hurry up and get that massive $245 discount before it disappears!
Sure, the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the more affordable Watch 7 Series are out, but this device remains the go-to choice for users seeking a rotating bezel. The hardware feature makes navigation incredibly intuitive and is one of the main reasons the Watch 6 Classic is so appealing.
Since this is a Wear OS timepiece, you get multiple watch faces and customization options. While it doesn't offer multi-day battery life like the best Garmin watches, in our testing the unit lasted about a day and a half between charges. Check out our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review for more impressions.
Overall, this Samsung smartwatch is an absolutely unmissable bargain with Amazon and Walmart's current discounts. If you've been waiting for solid price cuts on the 47mm variant, now's the time to act!
As you may know, this wearable will typically set you back as much as ~$480, so that's obviously a pretty sweet bargain. By the way, Amazon's sale beats Samsung's own offer, which only gives you a $120 price cut or up to $200 off with eligible trade-ins. So, hurry up and get that massive $245 discount before it disappears!
Don't care much for LTE support? In that case, consider getting the 47mm Galaxy wearable at Walmart. Over here, you get a $220 discount on the $399.99 unit with Bluetooth-only connectivity. Keep in mind that Amazon and Walmart are only offering these generous price cuts on the Silver variant.
Sure, the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the more affordable Watch 7 Series are out, but this device remains the go-to choice for users seeking a rotating bezel. The hardware feature makes navigation incredibly intuitive and is one of the main reasons the Watch 6 Classic is so appealing.
The 47mm variant also boasts a large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, allowing you to clearly see data and performance metrics without squinting your eyes. But that's not all! The Watch 6 Classic has premium features like auto workout detection, a BIA sensor for body composition measurements, advanced heart rate tracking, and sleep coaching.
Since this is a Wear OS timepiece, you get multiple watch faces and customization options. While it doesn't offer multi-day battery life like the best Garmin watches, in our testing the unit lasted about a day and a half between charges. Check out our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review for more impressions.
Overall, this Samsung smartwatch is an absolutely unmissable bargain with Amazon and Walmart's current discounts. If you've been waiting for solid price cuts on the 47mm variant, now's the time to act!
20 May, 2025Grab the larger Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE at a jaw-dropping 51% discount
06 May, 2025Amazon is selling every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model at a sweet $100 discount
28 Apr, 2025The often overlooked Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 drops to an irresistible price for a limited time
24 Apr, 2025The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
18 Apr, 2025The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic hits rock-bottom price with this incredible Amazon sale
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: