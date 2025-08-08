$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is an absolute steal at 50% off, and I'd get one in a heartbeat

The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and is a must-have at its current price on Amazon. Save while you can!

As a huge Samsung fan, I prefer rocking a Galaxy Watch on my wrist over a Garmin, Pixel, or even an Apple Watch. And since I often wear formal clothing, the Galaxy Watch I’m in love with is none other than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

I know it’s an older-gen smartwatch, especially now that Samsung has released its latest and greatest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. But while the refreshed design of the newest Classic Samsung timepiece has grown on me, I still prefer the sleek look of its predecessor.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save $240 on Amazon!

$240 off (50%)
Act fast and grab the 47mm LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Black for half off on Amazon. This lets you save $240, which is a bargain price for all the features it brings to the table. So, don't wait—save today!
Buy at Amazon


It's not just about the looks, though. As an elite deal hunter, I also appreciate the fact that the Watch 6 Classic has started to receive massive discounts. Scoring a premium, stylish—albeit slightly older—smartwatch at a fraction of its price is often more enticing than breaking the bank on the latest and greatest smartwatch your favorite tech company has released.

For instance, a third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering the 47mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Black at a whopping 50% off. That means you can get one for just under $241, down from its usual price of around $480. Good luck finding such a discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic without trade-ins anytime soon!

While the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer handles the shipping. You also get 30 days to ask for a refund if needed. So, if this isn't a phenomenal deal, I don't know what is!

Of course, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is more than just a pretty face. We reviewed it when it came out, and I must say I like the fact that it runs on Wear OS. Thanks to this, you get fast and easy access to the Play Store, where you can find third-party apps. And since it's a premium smartwatch, you also get a plethora of health-tracking features, including Samsung's body composition analysis.

Honestly, the only thing I dislike about this smartwatch is its battery life. Sure, it can last a whole day on a single charge, which is normal for a timepiece like this. But I’d love to see a Galaxy Watch Classic model that delivers up to two weeks of usage per charge.

Yeah... I know I want a lot. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is undoubtedly unmissable at its current price on Amazon. So, don't miss out!

