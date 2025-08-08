Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is an absolute steal at 50% off, and I'd get one in a heartbeat
The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a sleek look, and is a must-have at its current price on Amazon. Save while you can!
As a huge Samsung fan, I prefer rocking a Galaxy Watch on my wrist over a Garmin, Pixel, or even an Apple Watch. And since I often wear formal clothing, the Galaxy Watch I’m in love with is none other than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
I know it’s an older-gen smartwatch, especially now that Samsung has released its latest and greatest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. But while the refreshed design of the newest Classic Samsung timepiece has grown on me, I still prefer the sleek look of its predecessor.
It's not just about the looks, though. As an elite deal hunter, I also appreciate the fact that the Watch 6 Classic has started to receive massive discounts. Scoring a premium, stylish—albeit slightly older—smartwatch at a fraction of its price is often more enticing than breaking the bank on the latest and greatest smartwatch your favorite tech company has released.
For instance, a third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering the 47mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in Black at a whopping 50% off. That means you can get one for just under $241, down from its usual price of around $480. Good luck finding such a discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic without trade-ins anytime soon!
Of course, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is more than just a pretty face. We reviewed it when it came out, and I must say I like the fact that it runs on Wear OS. Thanks to this, you get fast and easy access to the Play Store, where you can find third-party apps. And since it's a premium smartwatch, you also get a plethora of health-tracking features, including Samsung's body composition analysis.
Honestly, the only thing I dislike about this smartwatch is its battery life. Sure, it can last a whole day on a single charge, which is normal for a timepiece like this. But I’d love to see a Galaxy Watch Classic model that delivers up to two weeks of usage per charge.
Yeah... I know I want a lot. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is undoubtedly unmissable at its current price on Amazon. So, don't miss out!
While the discount doesn't come directly from Amazon, the retailer handles the shipping. You also get 30 days to ask for a refund if needed. So, if this isn't a phenomenal deal, I don't know what is!
