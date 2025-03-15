Amazon throws an unmissable Galaxy Watch 6 Classic promo, saving you 45%

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

If you like the rotating bezel design on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, now might be the perfect time to buy this timeless wearable. Amazon has launched a head-turning 45% discount on the 47mm variant with LTE connectivity, making it cheaper than a Galaxy Watch 7 model.

Get the 47mm LTE Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at 45% off

$216 off (45%)
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 47mm case and LTE connectivity is 45% off at Amazon. That's a hefty $216 in savings, so you should definitely check it out. This is the model in Silver.
Buy at Amazon

For context, the 40mm Watch 7 costs nearly $300 at its standard price, while this fella can set you back a hefty $480 in its larger, cellular-enabled version. However, thanks to Amazon's incredible markdown, you can buy a unit for less than $265! We're talking a brand-new model, too.

In case you're wondering, Best Buy and Walmart don't match this bargain. Over at the Samsung Store, you can get up to $225 off the Galaxy Watch model, but you'd have to spare an Apple Watch Ultra to get the highest discount. In other words, Amazon's no-string-attached promo is absolutely unbeatable.

Although this isn't exactly the latest or most impressive timepiece from Samsung, it's still the most contemporary option with a rotating bezel. Its chic, timeless design suits any style and occasion, too. But what does it have to offer besides good looks?

The smartwatch features a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with excellent brightness and resolution, making it a joy to look at. It runs on Wear OS, too, so it's much more intuitive to use than the best Garmin watches out there.

On top of that, the wearable boasts multiple features, such as workout tracking and auto workout detection, heart rate monitoring, sleep coaching, and more. Like most Galaxy watch models, it has an ECG app, which only works when connected to a Samsung phone. Additionally, the wearable lets you take a body composition reading.

What about battery life? This bad boy can last up to 36 hours with sleep and workout tracking, which is a pretty decent result. Let's also point out that since this is the cellular version, you can also make phone calls even when your phone isn't around. Don't forget you can find out more about the wearable and our impressions of it via our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review.

While it's no longer the most contemporary option out there, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is exceptionally cheap right now. If you like what the 47mm model with cellular connectivity brings to the table, now's the time to save 45% on it.
