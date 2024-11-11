This trade-in promo at Samsung brings the Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
About a week ago, we spotted what we thought would be the greatest Galaxy Tab S9 promotions before Black Friday. Well, it's still available on Amazon, and it's now slightly more attractive, too. But if you really want to maximize your savings on the 256GB model, opt for the Samsung Store instead.
Over at the official store, you can get the high-end tablet for as low as $199.99. Of course, there's a small catch—you'd have to spare a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in good condition you no longer need. Now, we know that not everyone can take advantage of that promo. But the thing is that, even with a Tab S8 trade-in in good condition, you can snatch the Samsung tablet for about $400, which is $520 less than the slate's regular retail price.
The Tab S9 may be vanilla, but it's just as premium as its larger siblings, and its $919.99 price reflects it. The model sports an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, providing smooth visuals and excellent colors. A joy to look at, this fella is also quite powerful. It features the highly-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, offering plenty of potential at your fingertips.
Couple all that with a long-lasting 8,400mAh battery, and this fella emerges as one of the hottest Android-running tablets this year. The latest proof is the absence of a successor in the latest Galaxy Tab S10 lineup. As you probably know, that only includes the Tab S10 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
Over at the official store, you can get the high-end tablet for as low as $199.99. Of course, there's a small catch—you'd have to spare a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in good condition you no longer need. Now, we know that not everyone can take advantage of that promo. But the thing is that, even with a Tab S8 trade-in in good condition, you can snatch the Samsung tablet for about $400, which is $520 less than the slate's regular retail price.
The Tab S9 may be vanilla, but it's just as premium as its larger siblings, and its $919.99 price reflects it. The model sports an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, providing smooth visuals and excellent colors. A joy to look at, this fella is also quite powerful. It features the highly-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, offering plenty of potential at your fingertips.
The integrated cameras aren't half bad, either. While you probably won't ever grab your tablet to take an important family photo, suffice it to say video chats look lovely with the 12 MP front camera. And if you aren't that much into video chatting, you can draw, sketch, and unleash your creativity in multiple other ways with the S Pen.
Couple all that with a long-lasting 8,400mAh battery, and this fella emerges as one of the hottest Android-running tablets this year. The latest proof is the absence of a successor in the latest Galaxy Tab S10 lineup. As you probably know, that only includes the Tab S10 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
In other words, if you're looking for a hot bargain on the Galaxy Tab S9 before Black Friday, visit the Samsung Store. Over here, you can get the larger storage version for as low as $199.99. And who wouldn't jump at the chance to save $720 on this puppy, be it with a trade-in?
The Galaxy Tab S9 is also available at:
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
11 Nov, 2024This trade-in promo at Samsung brings the Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
06 Nov, 2024Early Black Friday sale saves you $165 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 256GB at Amazon
05 Nov, 2024Amazon is running one of the greatest ever Galaxy Tab S9 deals well before Black Friday this year You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
02 Nov, 2024As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: