Amazon is running one of the greatest ever Galaxy Tab S9 deals well before Black Friday this year





That's because the 2023-released 11-inch powerhouse currently costs a whopping 260 bucks less than usual in a single 256GB storage variant and a single beige colorway. I'm not going to lie to you, the $919.99 list price of this Tab S9 model is certainly a bit excessive in a day and age when you can frequently pay just $800 or so for an 11-inch iPad Air (2024) with 256 gigs of internal storage space and a zippy Apple M2 processor under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $261 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





But after Amazon's latest 28 percent markdown, you're likely to be satisfied (at the very least) with the value delivered for your money here, especially when you consider the always handy S Pen that all members of the Galaxy Tab S9 family include in their base prices, as well as the absence of a "vanilla" Tab S10 model this year.









Galaxy Tab S9 has only been available at this type of discount (or a slightly larger one) once before. That was And yes, I fully realize that both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner (in addition to Thanksgiving), but believe it or not, the 256GBhas only been available at this type of discount (or a slightly larger one) once before. That was all the way back in January (!!!), and yes, I'm counting Amazon Prime Day, Samsung Week, and Discover Samsung deals there too.





That means there are absolutely no guarantees that better offers will come in three or four weeks, so you might as well get an early start on your holiday shopping today and purchase one of the best Android tablets out there at one of its greatest ever discounts.



