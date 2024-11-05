Amazon is running one of the greatest ever Galaxy Tab S9 deals well before Black Friday this year
If you still can't afford or simply have no intention of getting the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at its latest super-time-limited Best Buy discount, Amazon may well tempt you into picking up the more compact Galaxy Tab S9 instead with a few weeks to go until Thanksgiving.
That's because the 2023-released 11-inch powerhouse currently costs a whopping 260 bucks less than usual in a single 256GB storage variant and a single beige colorway. I'm not going to lie to you, the $919.99 list price of this Tab S9 model is certainly a bit excessive in a day and age when you can frequently pay just $800 or so for an 11-inch iPad Air (2024) with 256 gigs of internal storage space and a zippy Apple M2 processor under the hood.
But after Amazon's latest 28 percent markdown, you're likely to be satisfied (at the very least) with the value delivered for your money here, especially when you consider the always handy S Pen that all members of the Galaxy Tab S9 family include in their base prices, as well as the absence of a "vanilla" Tab S10 model this year.
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan bothered by the size of the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, you just have to pick the non-Plus and non-Ultra Tab S9... unless, of course, you think you can settle for the humbler specifications of the (much) cheaper Tab S9 FE.
And yes, I fully realize that both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner (in addition to Thanksgiving), but believe it or not, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 has only been available at this type of discount (or a slightly larger one) once before. That was all the way back in January (!!!), and yes, I'm counting Amazon Prime Day, Samsung Week, and Discover Samsung deals there too.
That means there are absolutely no guarantees that better offers will come in three or four weeks, so you might as well get an early start on your holiday shopping today and purchase one of the best Android tablets out there at one of its greatest ever discounts.
Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Tab S9 is really not much slower than the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus-powered Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra while also undeniably shining in the screen quality, build quality, thinness, battery life, and speaker power departments. That's... pretty much all the important departments, mind you.
