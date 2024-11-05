Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Amazon is running one of the greatest ever Galaxy Tab S9 deals well before Black Friday this year

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
If you still can't afford or simply have no intention of getting the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at its latest super-time-limited Best Buy discount, Amazon may well tempt you into picking up the more compact Galaxy Tab S9 instead with a few weeks to go until Thanksgiving.

That's because the 2023-released 11-inch powerhouse currently costs a whopping 260 bucks less than usual in a single 256GB storage variant and a single beige colorway. I'm not going to lie to you, the $919.99 list price of this Tab S9 model is certainly a bit excessive in a day and age when you can frequently pay just $800 or so for an 11-inch iPad Air (2024) with 256 gigs of internal storage space and a zippy Apple M2 processor under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included
$261 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

But after Amazon's latest 28 percent markdown, you're likely to be satisfied (at the very least) with the value delivered for your money here, especially when you consider the always handy S Pen that all members of the Galaxy Tab S9 family include in their base prices, as well as the absence of a "vanilla" Tab S10 model this year.

If you're a hardcore Samsung fan bothered by the size of the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, you just have to pick the non-Plus and non-Ultra Tab S9... unless, of course, you think you can settle for the humbler specifications of the (much) cheaper Tab S9 FE

And yes, I fully realize that both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner (in addition to Thanksgiving), but believe it or not, the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 has only been available at this type of discount (or a slightly larger one) once before. That was all the way back in January (!!!), and yes, I'm counting Amazon Prime Day, Samsung Week, and Discover Samsung deals there too.

That means there are absolutely no guarantees that better offers will come in three or four weeks, so you might as well get an early start on your holiday shopping today and purchase one of the best Android tablets out there at one of its greatest ever discounts.

Recommended Stories
Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Tab S9 is really not much slower than the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus-powered Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra while also undeniably shining in the screen quality, build quality, thinness, battery life, and speaker power departments. That's... pretty much all the important departments, mind you.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
120 stories
05 Nov, 2024
Amazon is running one of the greatest ever Galaxy Tab S9 deals well before Black Friday this year You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
02 Nov, 2024
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
01 Nov, 2024
As a savings expert, I think this Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offer at Amazon is too good to pass up
31 Oct, 2024
Fan-favorite Galaxy Tab A9+ is a dream come true at 20% off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless