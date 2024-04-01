The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 is now $130 off on Amazon

A new historic deal for the Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB awaits your attention at Amazon. Right now, the merchant sells this puppy at $130 off, landing it at an all-new price we've never come across (at least on Amazon). The deal doesn't require any trade-ins, making it all the more irresistible. It'll only last for a limited time, though. The Tab S9 has an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, and an IP68 rating.