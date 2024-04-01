The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Well, would you look at that! Amazon must be feeling exceptionally generous with tablets today. How so? Well, it has launched great discounts on several hot Android tablets. First, it was the Pixel Tablet that landed under the spotlight. Then, attention shifted over to the OnePlus Pad. And now, we’ve got something much better – an incredible deal on the flagship Galaxy Tab S9.

Why incredible? Well, it lands the Android device at an all-new lowest price. For a limited time, you can get one of the best Samsung tablets with 128GB storage at $130 off its price tag. This discount lands the device under the $670 mark – a price we’ve never seen at Amazon.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is now $130 off on Amazon

A new historic deal for the Galaxy Tab S9 with 128GB awaits your attention at Amazon. Right now, the merchant sells this puppy at $130 off, landing it at an all-new price we've never come across (at least on Amazon). The deal doesn't require any trade-ins, making it all the more irresistible. It'll only last for a limited time, though. The Tab S9 has an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, and an IP68 rating.
$130 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


This fantastic offer isn’t exclusive to Amazon, though. At the time of writing, Best Buy has the same deal going on. You can also save extra by trading in an eligible device at that merchant.

Wherever you decide to get your flagship-grade device, you’re sure to get a bang for your buck. This device is durable and very powerful, has a great display, and comes with an essential accessory, the S Pen.

Albeit far from budget-friendly even at this new price, the device definitely packs a punch with its Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rates and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood. The device also features 8GB RAM, 128GB built-in storage, and HDR10+ support.

The 11-inch tablet doesn’t just look as sleek as they come, but it’s surprisingly durable. Samsung ensured the entire lineup wouldn’t get damaged from the occasional splash of water or dust by integrating an IP68 rating. The Tab S9 is no exception.

Let’s not forget the DeX Multitasking support, which gives you a full-blown laptop experience from your slate. In addition, you also get plenty of battery life for your streaming and browsing obsessions.

There’s no bending the truth here – the Galaxy Tab S9 isn’t one of the most affordable tablets you can get. But it’s now sporting a new best price, making it a worthwhile investment. Amazon’s deal will only remain live for a short while, so do keep that in mind.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

