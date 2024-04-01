The OnePlus Pad is much more affordable on Amazon once again, yet for a limited time

Snag the OnePlus Pad at 17% off on Amazon

Amazon has launched another limited-time deal on the OnePlus Pad. Once again, the first-ever slate by the brand can be yours at 17% off its price tag, which equates to $80. The slate has a great 11.61-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision HDR. The device also has a unique 7:5 ratio, plus a great processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Get yours now and save 17% on Amazon.