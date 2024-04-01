Up Next:
The OnePlus Pad is much more affordable on Amazon once again, yet for a limited time
Thirsty for entertainment? The OnePlus Pad is an ultra-sleek, super portable Android tablet that gives you all the fun and games you need at your fingertips. Plus, it’s once again available at a great price on Amazon! That’s right – you can get this bad boy at 17% off for a limited time!
To our knowledge, this Android tablet has never seen a more substantial price reduction. It also rarely gets discounts. As if that’s not enough, the current Amazon deal isn’t matched by Best Buy, Walmart, or even the official store. In other words, you simply won’t find this puppy in all-new condition at such low prices at another merchant. So why not just take advantage of this limited-time offer?
As one of the best tablets on the market, the OnePlus Pad has a gorgeous 11.61-inch screen with 2800x2000 resolution and 144Hz refresh rates. With such snappy frame refresh rates, this guy gives some of the best mid-range Samsung tablets a run for their money. The device also supports Dolby Vision for extra vivid images.
Under the hood, you have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is one of the flagship-grade processors by the Qualcomm competitor. Coupled with 8GB RAM, the first-ever OnePlus tablet provides more than satisfactory performance for its price range.
On the battery front, OnePlus gives you its hallmark feature – fast charging capabilities. The slate has a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging speeds. With such beastly speeds, the battery tops up in just over 60 minutes. According to the brand, the tablet should be able to stream videos for about 12.4 hours between charges.
Overall, the OnePlus Pad is a great slate that’s now available at a great price on Amazon. Remember that the offer is only active for a limited time, so don’t miss out!
An interesting thing about this slate is that it boasts a 7:5 aspect ratio. In comparison, most Android tablets have a 16:10 ratio. The unique aspect ratio provides a more book-like experience that should enhance readability. You also get quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound in all directions.
