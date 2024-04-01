Up Next:
The Pixel Tablet is truly unmissable at its current price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel Tablet is Google's comeback to the tablet world. But it's an unconventional one. Instead of trying to fight with powerhouses like the Galaxy Tab S9, Google used a different approach — it created a slate that can double as a smart display.
Yep, when you are out and about, the Pixel Tablet works like an ordinary mobile device, but when you are at home, you can use it to easily control your smart appliances. It even boasts its own Charging Speaker Dock out of the box.
Keep in mind that these fantastic discounts have been available for a while now, indicating they might expire soon. Therefore, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal now before it becomes too late.
Although it lacks the firepower of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 slates, the Pixel Tablet is no slouch. Packing a Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this versatile fella delivers a pretty solid performance. Furthermore, its 7020 mAh battery on deck should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups with regular usage. That said, battery life is no issue when you use it attached to its charging station.
Google's Pixel Tablet has a lot to offer. Moreover, it offers even bigger value for money, with Amazon's sweet discount. So act fast and grab one today, as this is a deal you cannot miss out on.
Yep, when you are out and about, the Pixel Tablet works like an ordinary mobile device, but when you are at home, you can use it to easily control your smart appliances. It even boasts its own Charging Speaker Dock out of the box.
Of course, this convenience comes at a hefty price. Starting at $499, Google's fancy slate is far from budget-friendly. But you can comfort your bank account, as Amazon is selling the 128GB version of this bad boy at a sweet $101 discount. In case you need more space — as there is no slot for a microSD card on board — feel free to go for the model with 256GB of storage, as it's currently a whopping $151 off its price.
Keep in mind that these fantastic discounts have been available for a while now, indicating they might expire soon. Therefore, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal now before it becomes too late.
Although it lacks the firepower of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 slates, the Pixel Tablet is no slouch. Packing a Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this versatile fella delivers a pretty solid performance. Furthermore, its 7020 mAh battery on deck should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups with regular usage. That said, battery life is no issue when you use it attached to its charging station.
Google's Pixel Tablet has a lot to offer. Moreover, it offers even bigger value for money, with Amazon's sweet discount. So act fast and grab one today, as this is a deal you cannot miss out on.
Things that are NOT allowed: