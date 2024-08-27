Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Galaxy Tab S9 256GB sells at a tempting discount on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab S9 256GB sells at a tempting discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 may be one of the best tablets on the market, but it's definitely far from budget-friendly. While it's expected to be pricey, given its status as a premium slate, it would have been nice to snag one at a more affordable price, right?

Well, we are happy to report that you can actually treat yourself to a new Galaxy Tab S9 for less right now. The only thing you need to do is take advantage of this lovely deal and grab one on Amazon, where this fella — or at least its 256GB version — is discounted by $162.

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: Save $162 on Amazon!

Amazon is offering the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage at a lovely $162 price cut. The tablet offers great performance and packs a beautiful display. It's a real bang for your buck, so act fast and save while you can!
$162 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that the current markdown is even better than the $158 (17%) price cut the slate enjoyed a few weeks ago. And given that this slate is worth every single penny, we suggest snatching one now, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return the slate to its usual price.

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S9 can deal with anything, including demanding games. Additionally, it's equipped with a beautiful 11.0-inch AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. There is also HDR10+ support, meaning you'll watch movies and TV series with more vibrant colors and better brightness, as long as they are in the HDR10+ format.

Another key selling point is that the tablet comes with its own S Pen. You can use the included stylus for jotting down quick notes or even as a digital paintbrush.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S9 puts a lot on the table with its great performance, gorgeous display, and included stylus. So, act fast and save on this bad boy today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
83 stories
27 Aug, 2024
The Galaxy Tab S9 256GB sells at a tempting discount on Amazon
20 Aug, 2024
Amazon's stunning Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is back, but only for a short while The powerful Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB becomes an even bigger treat after a lovely discount on Amazon
19 Aug, 2024
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
15 Aug, 2024
Now’s the time to act on this brilliant Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless