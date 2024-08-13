The high-end Galaxy Tab S9 still enjoys a tempting price cut at Amazon
Looking for a blazing-fast tablet with Android? You definitely won't go wrong by picking the Galaxy Tab S9! This puppy is a proper high-end slate, and guess what else? It remains deeply discounted at Amazon! We first told you about the generous $158 price cut on the 256GB version (MSRP: ~$920) about two weeks ago. That deal is still here, awaiting your attention.
Still, that's far from the Android tablet's best price, as it got a smashing $300 discount during this year's Prime Day. With the next such event being some time away, though, Amazon's current deal is something you wouldn't want to miss if you need a new tablet right now. Get yours and save while you can!
The Galaxy Tab S9 is just as remarkable under the hood. It comes with none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, a chipset that promises to tackle anything you throw at it without any hiccups. It's equally suitable for watching videos, playing demanding games, and handling some work-related tasks.
As you can see, this bad boy may be expensive, but it's worth every penny. And now that you can get the 12/256GB version for $158 off, it gets even more attractive. Grab yours at Amazon and enjoy your savings.
Since this is one of the best Samsung tablets, it's designed to impress. And it undoubtedly does so on every front. Firstly, it has a magnificent 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and 120Hz refresh rates. With superb contrast, rich colors, and sufficient brightness, this display gives you everything you can possibly need.
You also get a decent camera setup featuring a 13MP rear sensor with autofocus and a 12MP front unit for video chats. Of course, it can't beat the best camera phones, but the Samsung device still gives you good-looking photos. Check out for yourself via the camera samples in our Galaxy Tab S9 review.
