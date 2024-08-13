Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9 still enjoys a tempting price cut at Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9 still enjoys a tempting price cut at Amazon
Looking for a blazing-fast tablet with Android? You definitely won't go wrong by picking the Galaxy Tab S9! This puppy is a proper high-end slate, and guess what else? It remains deeply discounted at Amazon! We first told you about the generous $158 price cut on the 256GB version (MSRP: ~$920) about two weeks ago. That deal is still here, awaiting your attention.

Galaxy Tab S9, 256GB, Graphite: Save $158 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage remains $158 cheaper at Amazon. While this isn't its best price ever, it's still undoubtedly attractive, as you can't find it at Best Buy or Walmart. Get the model in Graphite and enjoy your savings.
$158 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Still, that's far from the Android tablet's best price, as it got a smashing $300 discount during this year's Prime Day. With the next such event being some time away, though, Amazon's current deal is something you wouldn't want to miss if you need a new tablet right now. Get yours and save while you can!

Since this is one of the best Samsung tablets, it's designed to impress. And it undoubtedly does so on every front. Firstly, it has a magnificent 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and 120Hz refresh rates. With superb contrast, rich colors, and sufficient brightness, this display gives you everything you can possibly need.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is just as remarkable under the hood. It comes with none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, a chipset that promises to tackle anything you throw at it without any hiccups. It's equally suitable for watching videos, playing demanding games, and handling some work-related tasks.

You also get a decent camera setup featuring a 13MP rear sensor with autofocus and a 12MP front unit for video chats. Of course, it can't beat the best camera phones, but the Samsung device still gives you good-looking photos. Check out for yourself via the camera samples in our Galaxy Tab S9 review.

As you can see, this bad boy may be expensive, but it's worth every penny. And now that you can get the 12/256GB version for $158 off, it gets even more attractive. Grab yours at Amazon and enjoy your savings.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

