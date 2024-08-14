Limited-time Amazon deal knocks the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) under the $275 mark
About two weeks ago, we told you about a cool $120 discount on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at Amazon. But why should you settle for the 64GB version when you can now score $127 off the 128GB model? That essentially lands it under the $275 mark, which is a pretty cool offer, considering that it usually retails for almost $400!
The limited-time promo is live at Amazon and applies to all colors. It's also one of the best discounts we've seen for the 128GB configuration. If you recall, the current deal was topped during Prime Day 2024 when the merchant offered the slate for $140 off its usual price.
If you're into watching videos (who isn't?), you'd be pretty happy with this Android tablet's dual AKG speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. They give you immersive audio designed to bring you closer to beloved TV characters. Besides entertainment, this puppy is great for various everyday tasks with its Exynos 1280 chipset.
So, is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) the best mid-range tablet you can possibly get? Well, it could be, especially if you're looking for a Samsung model. And, while it usually costs quite a bit at its standard price, the 128GB model is now generously discounted at Amazon. Get yours soon, the deal won't last too long!
This Samsung tablet is far less powerful than the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but it's still a great choice for entertainment or learning. It features a compact 10.4-inch screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rates. The display supports the S Pen, which, by the way, arrives in the box.
Add the long battery life of up to 14 hours of video playback and the microSD card slot, and you've got a real winner in the mid-range tablet department. Let's also keep in mind that it boasts a slim and lightweight design that lets you carry it everywhere you go.
