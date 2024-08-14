Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Limited-time Amazon deal knocks the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) under the $275 mark

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Limited-time Amazon deal knocks the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) under the $275 mark
About two weeks ago, we told you about a cool $120 discount on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at Amazon. But why should you settle for the 64GB version when you can now score $127 off the 128GB model? That essentially lands it under the $275 mark, which is a pretty cool offer, considering that it usually retails for almost $400!

Save $127 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)!

This limited-time deal at Amazon is the perfect chance for all Samsung fans to score $127 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)! This S Pen-wielding tablet is 32% cheaper in all three colors, but only for a limited time. While this isn't its lowest price ever, you can't find the same discount at Best Buy and Walmart.
$127 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

The limited-time promo is live at Amazon and applies to all colors. It's also one of the best discounts we've seen for the 128GB configuration. If you recall, the current deal was topped during Prime Day 2024 when the merchant offered the slate for $140 off its usual price.

This Samsung tablet is far less powerful than the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but it's still a great choice for entertainment or learning. It features a compact 10.4-inch screen with a 2000 x 1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rates. The display supports the S Pen, which, by the way, arrives in the box.

If you're into watching videos (who isn't?), you'd be pretty happy with this Android tablet's dual AKG speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. They give you immersive audio designed to bring you closer to beloved TV characters. Besides entertainment, this puppy is great for various everyday tasks with its Exynos 1280 chipset.

Add the long battery life of up to 14 hours of video playback and the microSD card slot, and you've got a real winner in the mid-range tablet department. Let's also keep in mind that it boasts a slim and lightweight design that lets you carry it everywhere you go.

So, is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) the best mid-range tablet you can possibly get? Well, it could be, especially if you're looking for a Samsung model. And, while it usually costs quite a bit at its standard price, the 128GB model is now generously discounted at Amazon. Get yours soon, the deal won't last too long!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
78 stories
14 Aug, 2024
Limited-time Amazon deal knocks the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) under the $275 mark
13 Aug, 2024
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9 still enjoys a tempting price cut at Amazon
11 Aug, 2024
Amazon's sizzling hot Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is not only for Samsung fans
10 Aug, 2024
Snag the budget Galaxy Tab A9+ at bargain prices with this limited-time Amazon deal
06 Aug, 2024
Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger is an absolute steal right now (cover included)
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless