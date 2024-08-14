Limited-time Amazon deal knocks the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) under the $275 mark

Save $127 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)!

This limited-time deal at Amazon is the perfect chance for all Samsung fans to score $127 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)! This S Pen-wielding tablet is 32% cheaper in all three colors, but only for a limited time. While this isn't its lowest price ever, you can't find the same discount at Best Buy and Walmart.