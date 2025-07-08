Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Foldable gem Razr+ (2024) gets a sweet $100 discount for Prime Day

The phone delivers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and is a no-brainer at its current Prime Day price. Save while you can!

A close-up of a half-folded Razr+ 2024.
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, offering generous discounts on some of the best phones on the market. It also features awesome Prime Day phone deals on top-notch foldables, allowing shoppers who love the foldable lifestyle to score a new handset at a much lower price.

One such offer is on the Razr+ (2024), which is currently selling for a whopping $300 off, letting you get one for just under $700. That's quite the deal, considering the phone's usual cost is about $1,000. And while it’s technically an older model, it offers an immense amount of value at its current price for Prime Day.

Motorola Razr+ (2024): Save $300!

$300 off (30%)
The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) is now $300 off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just under $700! That’s a fantastic deal, especially considering it usually goes for around $1,000. With powerful performance, sharp cameras, a gorgeous display, and a wallet-friendly price, the Razr+ (2024) is a top pick for anyone eyeing a premium foldable. Don’t wait—grab one now!
Buy at Amazon


Yep! It may not be Motorola's top-of-the-line foldable anymore, but its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM, allows it to tackle any task no matter how demanding.

Meanwhile, its gorgeous 6.9-inch inner display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR support delivers stunning visuals. With its high 165Hz refresh rate and a whopping 3,000 nits of peak brightness, the phone feels incredibly fast, and you'll be able to see everything clearly—even on the sunniest days.

You'll also be able to take some beautiful photos, as our friend here rocks a capable 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie snapper, both of which capture vivid pictures with plenty of detail. Plus, the 4,000mAh battery comfortably powers the phone through a day and a half on a single charge with regular use, so you'll have peace of mind knowing your Razr+ has your back.

Overall, this bad boy is still worth getting, and we believe it's unmissable at its current price on Amazon. Just act fast and grab one now, as deals like this don't stay up for grabs for long, especially during massive shopping events like Prime Day. So, don't miss out!

