Grab the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for less than $200 at Walmart

Samsung tablet

While this particular budget tablet was available for a tad under $180 during the holiday savings season, the truth is that we haven’t seen it at such deep discounts since last year. In other words, this is the best price for thein 2024. And given that the 2024-launched model is nowhere near as affordable, we believe this option is definitely worth your attention.But if you’re still determined to get the newer version, know it’s also available at lower prices, but on Amazon instead of Walmart. Over there, you can get the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at 11% off in select colors.While it may not be among the best Samsung tablets on the market, this bad boy is still plenty good for everyday entertainment and – you guessed it – sketching. It comes with the S Pen in the box, boasts a compact 10.4-inch screen, and a Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood. You also have dual AKG stereo speakers and a 7,040mAh battery that should last up to 12 hours per charge.Another thing to note: while the tablet arrives with Android 12 out of the box, it started receiving Android 14 at the beginning of this year. The device should receive security updates until 2027.While it may not be the latest and greatest budget-friendly Android tablet with an S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is much more attractive at $150 off its price tag. If you’ve wanted to try it out for yourself for some time, definitely consider this Walmart deal.