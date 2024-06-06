Grab the affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) for less than $200 at Walmart

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Do you like to sketch? In such a case, you’d probably love having a tablet with its own stylus. And what could be better for the cash-strapped Samsung fan than the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)? While this puppy has already welcomed its successor in the face of the 2024-released version, it remains a great choice for bargain hunters. Plus, it’s once again discounted at Walmart, where you can get the base storage model at a $150 cheaper price!

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is $150 off once again

Once again, Walmart launches its extra generous deal on the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). This 10.4-inch slate is again $150 cheaper than usual, giving you an affordable Galaxy experience. It features a Snapdragon processor, dual AKG stereo speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, and a 7,040mAh battery. It also comes with the S Pen in the box. The model has 64GB of built-in storage space. Get yours and save $150.
$150 off (43%)
$199
$349
Buy at Walmart

Save 11% on the 2024-released Tab S6 Lite

The revamped Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also on sale at the time of writing. This tablet has a 10.4-inch screen, just like its predecessor. However, this one arrives with Android 14 out of the box, and not Android 12. The slate supports the S Pen and arrives with one in the box. The device sells at 11% off on Amazon right now, which equates to $35.
$35 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

While this particular budget tablet was available for a tad under $180 during the holiday savings season, the truth is that we haven’t seen it at such deep discounts since last year. In other words, this is the best price for the Samsung tablet in 2024. And given that the 2024-launched model is nowhere near as affordable, we believe this option is definitely worth your attention.

But if you’re still determined to get the newer version, know it’s also available at lower prices, but on Amazon instead of Walmart. Over there, you can get the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) at 11% off in select colors.

While it may not be among the best Samsung tablets on the market, this bad boy is still plenty good for everyday entertainment and – you guessed it – sketching. It comes with the S Pen in the box, boasts a compact 10.4-inch screen, and a Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood. You also have dual AKG stereo speakers and a 7,040mAh battery that should last up to 12 hours per charge.

Another thing to note: while the tablet arrives with Android 12 out of the box, it started receiving Android 14 at the beginning of this year. The device should receive security updates until 2027.

While it may not be the latest and greatest budget-friendly Android tablet with an S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is much more attractive at $150 off its price tag. If you’ve wanted to try it out for yourself for some time, definitely consider this Walmart deal.
