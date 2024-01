Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) starts receiving Android 14

Android 14

P613XXU4CWL1

The affordable Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is Samsung ’s next device to get the long-awaited Android 14 update. Granted, not everyone will be able to download the update right away, it’s now a matter of when not if the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) will be upgraded toFor now, users in France and a few other European countries should be able to update their Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) tablets to, at least according to SamMobile If you own the European version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022), you should be looking for a new firmware version with build number. This also includes the November 2023 security update, which is quite unfortunate considering Google has already released the January 2024 security patch.Theupdate for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is a 1.8GB download, so make sure you have enough storage. Europeans should check for the update if they haven’t been notified yet by heading toLaunched two years ago, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is now getting its second major Android update, which means the tablet qualifies for at least another Android OS upgrade. That might happen at the end of 2024 or in early 2025 at the latest.