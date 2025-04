Limited-time sale knocks $190 off the high-end Galaxy Tab S10+ at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10+, 512GB: Save $190 at Amazon $190 off (17%) The Galaxy Tab S10+ has received a nice price cut at Amazon, but not for long. The device is $190 off in its 512GB variant in Moonstone Gray right now, bringing it down to an irresistible price. Get yours and save. Buy at Amazon Trade-in Galaxy Tab S10+, 512GB: Save up to $500 $619 99 $1119 99 $500 off (45%) The Galaxy Tab S10+ is also on sale at the official store. Over here, you can get the model for as much as $500 off its list price, but you'd have to trade in an eligible device in good condition. Buy at Samsung

What's the best relatively compact Android tablet you can buy now? The Galaxy Tab S10+ , of course. More compact than its Ultra relative, this slate is the perfect choice for demanding tasks and entertainment alike! The best part? You can buy it for $190 off at Amazon in its 512GB variant.To put things in perspective, the Tab S10+ now costs about $930 instead of $1,120. Although it's far from budget-friendly, even with that discount, it's still a bargain you can't ignore. After all, we haven't come across such a generous price cut on this Samsung tablet in quite some time.Want to save even more than $190 on your next Galaxy slate? In that case, consider the Samsung Store's own bargain. Over there, you can score a juicy $500 discount on the 512GB model, but you'd have to spare an eligible device in good condition.The Galaxy Tab S10 + features a 120Hz 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen and a special anti-reflective display coating. It works wonders at keeping all sorts of reflections out of your visual experience.On the performance side, you can expect thisto handle everything from light browsing to gaming and work-related tasks. Plus, since it's more compact than the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra , the model is easier to hold for extended periods, making handheld gaming a delight.But that's not all! This Samsung device is future-proof, as the brand has committed to seven years of software updates. As if that's not all, you get the complete Galaxy AI experience, including PDF translation directly on-screen. Sketch to Image, Circle to Search, and more are all available on your tablet, too.Ultimately, the+ rivals many of the best tablets in 2025. If you've always wanted to get one, now might be a good time to act. Grab the 512GB model in Moonstone Gray and save $190 with Amazon's limited-time deal.