This is your final chance to reserve your Galaxy S25 with exclusive Samsung discounts

Set for January 22, the Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner. Of course, that brings awesome news to all the Samsung fandom waiting to see just what upgrades are coming to the Galaxy S25 Series. But it also means the clock is ticking on the reservation campaign.
Still haven't secured your Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, or the vanilla model? Well, you should do it via the Samsung Store or the Samsung Shop App before it's too late. At least that's if you want to claim a $50 Reservation Gift and additional savings of up to $1,250 with eligible trade-ins and more.
As you probably know, there's also a sweepstakes with the S25 reservations, in which a single winner will receive a $5,000 Samsung Credit. As you can see, there's plenty of sense in pre-reserving a unit if you wish to maximize your savings on the upcoming Samsung flagships.
The $50 Samsung Credit, called a 'Reservation Gift' can be redeemed for nice additional purchases during your pre-order. We've curated some ideas for you here: best products to buy with your Galaxy S25 Reservation Gift. Feel free to check it out if you haven't made up your mind about what to use your $50 credit on.
What Galaxy S25 upgrades to expect?
Initial rumors suggested a new model, known as the Galaxy S25 Slim, will line up alongside the Galaxy S25 series in January. However, the latest info suggests Galaxy S25 Slim will get a separate release date. If that turns out to be true, we'll have three new flagships to welcome next week.
On top of that, the Galaxy S25 master leak claims the vanilla model will arrive with 12GB of RAM. For context, the Galaxy S24 comes with 8GB of RAM in both storage configurations. As for the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, those might feature 16GB of RAM. Undoubtedly, the South Korean tech giant included the bump in memory to ensure Galaxy AI flows seamlessly.
Speaking of which, a fresh Galaxy S25 AI leak shows off potential new features users might be able to enjoy. "Now Brief" is one standout example. It'll supposedly give users personalized summaries containing weather info, suggestions, and more. Moreover, the upcoming phones will most likely run on Samsung One UI 7, based on Android 15 out the gate.
But what upgrades can we expect on these devices? First of all, the upcoming Galaxy phones will most likely be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Like the previous Galaxy S24 lineup, all three models might feature an overclocked version of the Qualcomm processor.
What about camera upgrades? The Galaxy S25 and its Plus sibling are rumored to feature the same camera hardware as the previous models. Even if that's true, users can probably expect better photo quality overall, as Galaxy AI will undoubtedly do some enhancements.
That said, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might feature the same 200 MP main camera but rely on an improved sensor for better low-light photography. Rumors suggest that a new 50 MP ultra-wide lens will replace the 12 MP ultra-wide camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We also expect a 50 MP periscope lens (5x zoom) and a 10 MP telephoto camera (3x zoom).
Size-wise, the latest rumors suggest that only the Galaxy S25 Ultra will grow, supposedly featuring a 6.9-inch display. In contrast, last year's mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. In other words, we can expect the Galaxy S25 to feature a 6.2-inch display, while the Plus model might have a 6.7-inch one.
Before you go, don't forget to visit our previews of all upcoming Galaxy S25 models and stay tuned for the full reviews.
