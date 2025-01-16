Best products you can buy with your Galaxy S25 Reservation Gift
Render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit – Evan Blass
In less than a week, Samsung will launch its 2025 non-foldable flagships—the Galaxy S25 Series. Reservations have been live since January 6, allowing impatient users to pre-reserve a unit and unlock spicy discounts.
By this time, you probably know all about Samsung's exclusive offer, but let's explain it again, just in case. Reserving a Galaxy S25 at the Samsung Store or the mobile app allows you to:
- Secure a $50 Samsung Credit (Reservation Gift), redeemable for accessory purchases during pre-orders.
- A chance to win a $5,000 prize in the form of a Samsung Credit.
- Grab additional discounts of up to $1,250.
While the additional discounts and the sweepstakes prize are quite straightforward, some users might struggle to find the right products for their $50 Samsung Credit. As you know, it has a smaller value than the Reservation Gift on the Galaxy S24 reservations, making it more challenging to pick out the right accessories.
The other problem here is that you must redeem the credit while making your pre-order. Otherwise, you lose it. So, if you're wondering what products to use your $50 Samsung Credit on, stay with us. Over here, we've curated some exciting products that may tickle your fancy and help you get the most value out of your Galaxy S25 reservation gift.
Galaxy Power Adapter
One of the most obvious choices is a charging brick. According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Plus will support 45W wired charging capabilities (see our Galaxy S25 battery and charging page for details).
Samsung has a 45W PD Power Adapter that can fit these devices perfectly for $49.99. If you choose this add-on, you won't have to pay extra.
Galaxy Buds
Right off the bat, we should emphasize that neither the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro nor the Galaxy Buds 3 cost a mere $50. The Pro model costs some $249.99 at its standard price, while the Buds 3 can set you back $179.99. In other words, with the reservation gift, you can get the premium earbuds for $199.99 or their more modest siblings for $129.99.
Keep in mind that bundle offers may be available, allowing you to buy the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or the Galaxy Buds 3 at lower prices when bundling them with your Galaxy S25. Of course, we won't know how much cheaper they may be (if they're discounted at all) until January 22. However, you can currently bundle all Galaxy S24 models with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for 41% off, so that's some food for thought.
For those seeking a more affordable Galaxy Buds variant, the Galaxy Buds FE might be a suitable pick. These are available for $99.99, so they may come for as low as $49.99 with your Samsung Credit. We say "might" because we don't know if they'll be among the qualifying products you can use your Galaxy S25 Reservation Gift on.
Galaxy Watch
Another lovely option to consider redeeming your reservation gift is the Galaxy Watch 7. The 40mm timepiece, as you may know, is available for $299.99, so it'll cost $249.99 with the $50 Samsung Credit.
Moreover, like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, this smartwatch might be available at even lower prices in a bundle with a Galaxy S25 model. Again, we can't be certain if that'll become a reality, but still. Buying the Galaxy Watch 7 with a Galaxy S24 lets you save 41% on the timepiece. So, we might see a similar promotion once the upcoming flagships get announced.
Why aren't there any cases here?
That's a very reasonable question. After all, many users redeem their reservation credit precisely on such products. You see, since we have some time left until the official announcement, Samsung hasn't added any Galaxy S25 cases or screen protectors on its website yet.
True, a massive leak came up yesterday, revealing potential Galaxy S25 cases. But this leak came from an e-commerce platform, possibly in Thailand—not by Samsung itself. That's why we refrain from sharing them as possible accessories to redeem your credit, at least for now. We'll update this list as soon as official cases become available, so stay tuned.
Don't forget to share your ideas on what other products could be bought with the Galaxy S25 Reservation Gift in our comment section.
Before you go, keep in mind that the Galaxy S25 reservations are still open. You can find out more about it here: Galaxy S25 reservation campaign.
