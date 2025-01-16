Best products you can buy with your Galaxy S25 Reservation Gift

Render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra . | Image credit – Evan Blass





Galaxy S25

Secure a $50 Samsung Credit (Reservation Gift), redeemable for accessory purchases during pre-orders.

A chance to win a $5,000 prize in the form of a Samsung Credit.

Grab additional discounts of up to $1,250.





Reserve your Galaxy S25 straight away and grab these savings before it's too late!

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung! Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more. Reserve at Samsung









Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Galaxy S25 reservation gift. While the additional discounts and the sweepstakes prize are quite straightforward, some users might struggle to find the right products for their $50 Samsung Credit. As you know, it has a smaller value than the Reservation Gift on the Galaxy S24 reservations, making it more challenging to pick out the right accessories.The other problem here is that you must redeem the credit while making your pre-order. Otherwise, you lose it. So, if you're wondering what products to use your $50 Samsung Credit on, stay with us. Over here, we've curated some exciting products that may tickle your fancy and help you get the most value out of yourreservation gift.





Galaxy Power Adapter

45W PD Power Adapter: $50 off with Samsung Credit The Galaxy S25 Ultra and its Plus sibling will possibly feature 45W wired charging capabilities. To get the most out of their charging speed, you'll need a Samsung 45W PD Power Adapter. Luckily, you can get one with your $50 Reservation Gift, allowing you to get it free of charge. $50 off (100%) $0 $49 99 Buy at Samsung

One of the most obvious choices is a charging brick. According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 battery and charging page for details).



Samsung has a 45W PD Power Adapter that can fit these devices perfectly for $49.99. If you choose this add-on, you won't have to pay extra. One of the most obvious choices is a charging brick. According to rumors, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Plus will support 45W wired charging capabilities (see ourbattery and charging page for details).Samsung has a 45W PD Power Adapter that can fit these devices perfectly for $49.99. If you choose this add-on, you won't have to pay extra.





Galaxy Buds





Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $50 off with Samsung Credit If you want to redeem your Galaxy S25 Reservation Gift on a new pair of high-end wireless earbuds, consider the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These will cost $50 less with the Samsung Credit, but you may be able to get them at an even lower price during your Galaxy S25 pre-order. $50 off (20%) $199 99 $249 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: $50 off with Samsung Credit The non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 are another good choice to consider redeeming your $50 Samsung Credit on. At $50 off, these wireless Bluetooth earbuds will set you back about $130. If trade-ins are open on accessories during your Galaxy S25 pre-order, you might be able to save an extra $100. $50 off (28%) $129 99 $179 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $50 off with Samsung Credit We don't know if the Galaxy Buds FE will be among the qualifying accessories that you can use your Galaxy S25 Reservation Gift on. But if they are, you would be able to get them for only $49.99 instead of $99.99 $50 off (50%) $49 99 $99 99 Buy at Samsung









Recommended Stories Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or the Galaxy Buds 3 at lower prices when bundling them with your Galaxy S25 . Of course, we won't know how much cheaper they may be (if they're discounted at all) until January 22. However, you can currently bundle all Galaxy S24 models with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for 41% off, so that's some food for thought. Right off the bat, we should emphasize that neither the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro nor the Galaxy Buds 3 cost a mere $50. The Pro model costs some $249.99 at its standard price, while the Buds 3 can set you back $179.99. In other words, with the reservation gift, you can get the premium earbuds for $199.99 or their more modest siblings for $129.99.Keep in mind that bundle offers may be available, allowing you to buy theor the Galaxy Buds 3 at lower prices when bundling them with your. Of course, we won't know how much cheaper they may be (if they're discounted at all) until January 22. However, you can currently bundle allmodels with thefor 41% off, so that's some food for thought.





For those seeking a more affordable Galaxy Buds variant, the Galaxy Buds FE might be a suitable pick. These are available for $99.99, so they may come for as low as $49.99 with your Samsung Credit. We say "might" because we don't know if they'll be among the qualifying products you can use your Galaxy S25 Reservation Gift on.





Galaxy Watch





Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: $50 off with Samsung Credit For those seeking to complete their Galaxy S25 ecosystem with a new timepiece, the Galaxy Watch 7 might be a suitable pick. Similarly to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, this one might arrive at discounted prices in a Galaxy S25 bundle. If not, you should still be able to save $50 on one with your $50 Samsung Credit. $50 off (17%) $249 99 $299 99 Buy at Samsung









Moreover, like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , this smartwatch might be available at even lower prices in a bundle with a Galaxy S25 model. Again, we can't be certain if that'll become a reality, but still. Buying the Galaxy Watch 7 with a Galaxy S24 lets you save 41% on the timepiece. So, we might see a similar promotion once the upcoming flagships get announced. Another lovely option to consider redeeming your reservation gift is the Galaxy Watch 7 . The 40mm timepiece, as you may know, is available for $299.99, so it'll cost $249.99 with the $50 Samsung Credit.Moreover, like the, this smartwatch might be available at even lower prices in a bundle with amodel. Again, we can't be certain if that'll become a reality, but still. Buying thewith alets you save 41% on the timepiece. So, we might see a similar promotion once the upcoming flagships get announced.



Why aren't there any cases here?





Galaxy S25 cases or screen protectors on its website yet.



True, a massive leak came up yesterday, revealing potential



Don't forget to share your ideas on what other products could be bought with the Galaxy S25 Reservation Gift in our comment section. That's a very reasonable question. After all, many users redeem their reservation credit precisely on such products. You see, since we have some time left until the official announcement, Samsung hasn't added anycases or screen protectors on its website yet.True, a massive leak came up yesterday, revealing potential Galaxy S25 cases . But this leak came from an e-commerce platform, possibly in Thailand—not by Samsung itself. That's why we refrain from sharing them as possible accessories to redeem your credit, at least for now. We'll update this list as soon as official cases become available, so stay tuned.Don't forget to share your ideas on what other products could be bought with theReservation Gift in our comment section.





Galaxy S25 reservations are still open. You can find out more about it here: Before you go, keep in mind that thereservations are still open. You can find out more about it here: Galaxy S25 reservation campaign