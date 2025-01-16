Fresh Galaxy S25 AI leak shows Apple should take notes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Brazilian publication Technoblog was able to get its hands on some spicy marketing materials showing us how a new and downright exciting Now Brief Galaxy S25 feature may work.
We're now less than a week away from the official Galaxy S25 reveal on January 22 and leaks don't seem to stop or even slow down. We've got leaks about the S25 specs, designs, pricing - we even got to see what the official cases are going to look like. This latest leak highlights some fancy Galaxy AI features - likely the centerpiece of Samsung’s upcoming event.
Nowadays, there's a huge focus on generative AI in the tech world and before you frown that actually nobody cares, just think for a second about the potential a truly powerful AI assistant has to improve our lives. In fact, the new leak is showing us a glimpse of what the upcoming Galaxy AI can do, and... well, things are looking really good.
Leaked materials show a Now Brief feature that could potentially challenge Apple Intelligence and maybe even give it a run for its money.
An evening brief reminds you about memorable moments from the day, and also, summarizes your achievement of daily activity goals. And of course, these three look to be just examples, with many more probably available based on your own personal context. With these, Galaxy AI is getting closer to how I've imagined a personal AI assistant should be, actually.
The materials also show how an implementation of Galaxy AI and Google Gemini would let your phone interact with other apps and get you context, useful tips, and actions.
One of the images shows Galaxy AI summarizing a YouTube video and creating a new note with the info. This appears to be an answer to the prompt "Hey Google Gemini, list the places mentioned in this video and save a Note". This could actually save you quite a lot of time by reducing the number of steps required for this action and allowing Galaxy AI with Gemini to play around with more than one app for a prompt.
As the Galaxy S25 event approaches, leaks like this one are painting a very exciting picture of what to expect from Samsung's flagship trio. What we see in this leak could just be a glimpse of the upgraded Galaxy AI suite and honestly, Apple should seriously pay attention. Although Apple promised a more context-rich Siri, we’re still waiting to see its full potential, despite initial hopes for a quicker rollout. Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to deliver these promised features with the S25 release - hopefully.
Personally, I’d love an AI assistant that not only organizes my day but also anticipates my needs. I’m definitely someone who needs to check the weather and my schedule at a glance - especially since one of my goals for 2025 is to be more productive and plan my days better. An evening wrap up of my accomplishments is also something I'd love to take advantage of and motivated by.
We're now less than a week away from the official Galaxy S25 reveal on January 22 and leaks don't seem to stop or even slow down. We've got leaks about the S25 specs, designs, pricing - we even got to see what the official cases are going to look like. This latest leak highlights some fancy Galaxy AI features - likely the centerpiece of Samsung’s upcoming event.
Nowadays, there's a huge focus on generative AI in the tech world and before you frown that actually nobody cares, just think for a second about the potential a truly powerful AI assistant has to improve our lives. In fact, the new leak is showing us a glimpse of what the upcoming Galaxy AI can do, and... well, things are looking really good.
Leaked materials show a Now Brief feature that could potentially challenge Apple Intelligence and maybe even give it a run for its money.
Now Brief would reportedly provide contextual information at a glance based on what time of day it is. One of the images shows a morning summary with the weather forecast, your energy score (coming from a Galaxy wearable), and your schedule for the day. Another brief for your commute automatically starts navigation and music playback, and you also get a suggested coffee stop based on available coupons!
Leaked Now Brief marketing materials. | Image Credit - Technoblog
An evening brief reminds you about memorable moments from the day, and also, summarizes your achievement of daily activity goals. And of course, these three look to be just examples, with many more probably available based on your own personal context. With these, Galaxy AI is getting closer to how I've imagined a personal AI assistant should be, actually.
The materials also show how an implementation of Galaxy AI and Google Gemini would let your phone interact with other apps and get you context, useful tips, and actions.
Leaked Galaxy AI and Google Gemini marketing materials. | Image Credit - Technoblog
One of the images shows Galaxy AI summarizing a YouTube video and creating a new note with the info. This appears to be an answer to the prompt "Hey Google Gemini, list the places mentioned in this video and save a Note". This could actually save you quite a lot of time by reducing the number of steps required for this action and allowing Galaxy AI with Gemini to play around with more than one app for a prompt.
Recommended Stories
Right now, Galaxy AI has quite a lot of features but they're mainly based on a single, more straightforward user-driven activity - like, for example, summarizing notes or files, drafting an email, editing a photo - and they're not as deeply contextual as Now Brief suggests. Meanwhile, Apple Intelligence's promised contextual Siri is yet to be released, and Apple's take on AI is now also limited to the simple stuff: summaries, editing, and simple tasks.
Personally, I’d love an AI assistant that not only organizes my day but also anticipates my needs. I’m definitely someone who needs to check the weather and my schedule at a glance - especially since one of my goals for 2025 is to be more productive and plan my days better. An evening wrap up of my accomplishments is also something I'd love to take advantage of and motivated by.
All in all, we'll know the full Galaxy AI S25 suite for certain quite soon, as the countdown of the days before the January event has now started, so stay tuned!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: