Fresh Galaxy S25 AI leak shows Apple should take notes

Now Brief would reportedly provide contextual information at a glance based on what time of day it is. One of the images shows a morning summary with the weather forecast, your energy score (coming from a Galaxy wearable), and your schedule for the day. Another brief for your commute automatically starts navigation and music playback, and you also get a suggested coffee stop based on available coupons!An evening brief reminds you about memorable moments from the day, and also, summarizes your achievement of daily activity goals. And of course, these three look to be just examples, with many more probably available based on your own personal context. With these,is getting closer to how I've imagined a personal AI assistant should be, actually.The materials also show how an implementation ofand Google Gemini would let your phone interact with other apps and get you context, useful tips, and actions.One of the images showssummarizing a YouTube video and creating a new note with the info. This appears to be an answer to the prompt "Hey Google Gemini, list the places mentioned in this video and save a Note". This could actually save you quite a lot of time by reducing the number of steps required for this action and allowingwith Gemini to play around with more than one app for a prompt.As theevent approaches, leaks like this one are painting a very exciting picture of what to expect from Samsung's flagship trio. What we see in this leak could just be a glimpse of the upgradedsuite and honestly, Apple should seriously pay attention. Although Apple promised a more context-rich Siri, we’re still waiting to see its full potential, despite initial hopes for a quicker rollout. Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to deliver these promised features with the S25 release - hopefully.Right now,has quite a lot of features but they're mainly based on a single, more straightforward user-driven activity - like, for example, summarizing notes or files, drafting an email, editing a photo - and they're not as deeply contextual as Now Brief suggests. Meanwhile,'s promised contextual Siri is yet to be released, and Apple's take on AI is now also limited to the simple stuff: summaries, editing, and simple tasks.Personally, I’d love an AI assistant that not only organizes my day but also anticipates my needs. I’m definitely someone who needs to check the weather and my schedule at a glance - especially since one of my goals for 2025 is to be more productive and plan my days better. An evening wrap up of my accomplishments is also something I'd love to take advantage of and motivated by.All in all, we'll know the fullS25 suite for certain quite soon, as the countdown of the days before the January event has now started, so stay tuned!