Galaxy S25: The first great small flagship from Samsung in ages - but is this enough?

Long overdue: Samsung’s compact Galaxy S25 flagship will finally be worth it (if you’re OK with the smaller battery / shorter battery life)

Galaxy S25

Fast UFS 4.0 storage (or newer) - finally (!) coming to the vanilla Galaxy flagship, faster storage can and will make opening apps faster; gaming will be smoother; file transfer will be swifter; smoother video playback (like 4K/8K); and even faster software updates

12GB of RAM - as we’ve learned throughout the years, an Android phone can never have too much RAM, and the Galaxy S25 will finally get what feels like a fair amount of RAM that’s able to help future-proof the phone; RAM massively affects performance when doing things like opening/reopening apps, editing photos/videos, gaming, and much more

Auto-focus in the UWA camera for macro photography - although it might seem like small thing (no pun intended), being able to capture tiny objects/subjects with your phone can be super handy at times - for example, I’ve used the macro focus on my phone to get pictures of bedbugs at a hotel, which is good evidence to have before going down at reception

“MagSafe” is now expected to come to Galaxy for the first time via the Qi2 wireless charging standard (at least according to recent leaks), which should make the Galaxy S25 more practical when it comes to using accessories like magnetic power banks, wallets, and more

A class-leading chip with incredible performance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite should make the Galaxy S25 quite a bit faster, but also much more efficient, which means better battery life - at least if you’re lucky to get the Snapdragon variant of the phone (Exynos is not going away)

Finally, a nice rumor to hear is that prices are expected to stay consistent with last gen Samsung flagships, which means the vanilla Galaxy S25 should start at $800 in the US, or “only” €900 in Europe

Overall, given how slow Samsung has become when it comes to major upgrades (apart from the area of AI), I’d say this list of improvements would be a major win for the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 model and those who like smaller phones.



Still, the compact Galaxy S25 won’t be a the mini “Ultra” Galaxy flagship you might be dreaming of