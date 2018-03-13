



While we witness large heaps of improvement in terms of display properties, design, and camera performance, most phones will still die on you if you use them a lot before the day is over. And while the latest energy-efficient chipsets have certainly improved things, you should admit that batteries still don't feel as "futuristic" as other aspects of many contemporary flagship devices.





This is where portable battery banks still come in handy - having the peace of mind to use your phone without falling back to energy-sparing practices knowing that you have some spare battery juice in your pocket or bag is simply liberating.





In case you're on the market for such a useful portable gadget, we have a couple of suggestions for you.





Large high-capacity powerbanks

Okay, if we are going to get a powerbank, let's go all-in and find ourselves a unit with a high capacity that will allow us to charge our device a couple of times at least. However, they are hefty and this brings some limitations.





Anker PowerCore Speed 20000



Now, if you want to go really big, there are fewer choices better than Anker's 20,000mAh PowerCore bank. This large battery capacity ensures that you will be able to fully top up your Galaxy or iPhone X 5 or 6 times before you need to recharge the powerbank itself (which takes around 6 hours). What's more, juicing up your device shouldn't take too long as the accessory supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 standard, which works with compatible devices only. Usually, fast charging would generate tons of heat that will lead to faster battery degradation of the powerbank's built-in tank, but the PowerCore Speed 2000 arrives with smart overheat protection that will decrease electricity output if high temperatures are detected.







Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank





This Aukey powerbank offers 20,000mAh of backup power, as well as up to 18W fast charging. Power Delivery 2.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 are part of the specs sheet, and you can charge up to two devices at 3.4A each simultaneously. It has two input charging ports, allowing you to top up the powerbank itself with either a USB Type-C or a Lighting cable. This makes it one of the more versatile powerbanks out there.





mophie Power Boost XXL 20,800mAh





The mophie Power Boost XXL offers 20.8Ah of power for your charging needs and will top up two devices at up to 4.2 amps, but only up to 2.1A per device while charging simultaneously. There's a power indicator that shows the remaining juice. The mophie Power Boost XXL offers 20.8Ah of power for your charging needs and will top up two devices at up to 4.2 amps, but only up to 2.1A per device while charging simultaneously. There's a power indicator that shows the remaining juice.









iMuto 30000

