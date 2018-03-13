Best portable chargers and power banks for your phone
Over the years, phone have scored tons of new features and gradual improvements of the essential technologies that make them click and tick, but one aspect that has seemingly and arbitrarily received less love than the rest has been battery technology.
While we witness large heaps of improvement in terms of display properties, design, and camera performance, most phones will still die on you if you use them a lot before the day is over. And while the latest energy-efficient chipsets have certainly improved things, you should admit that batteries still don't feel as "futuristic" as other aspects of many contemporary flagship devices.
In case you're on the market for such a useful portable gadget, we have a couple of suggestions for you.
Okay, if we are going to get a powerbank, let's go all-in and find ourselves a unit with a high capacity that will allow us to charge our device a couple of times at least. However, they are hefty and this brings some limitations.
The mophie Power Boost XXL offers 20.8Ah of power for your charging needs and will top up two devices at up to 4.2 amps, but only up to 2.1A per device while charging simultaneously. There's a power indicator that shows the remaining juice.
This is where portable battery banks still come in handy - having the peace of mind to use your phone without falling back to energy-sparing practices knowing that you have some spare battery juice in your pocket or bag is simply liberating.
Large high-capacity powerbanks
Now, if you want to go really big, there are fewer choices better than Anker's 20,000mAh PowerCore bank. This large battery capacity ensures that you will be able to fully top up your Galaxy or iPhone X 5 or 6 times before you need to recharge the powerbank itself (which takes around 6 hours). What's more, juicing up your device shouldn't take too long as the accessory supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 standard, which works with compatible devices only. Usually, fast charging would generate tons of heat that will lead to faster battery degradation of the powerbank's built-in tank, but the PowerCore Speed 2000 arrives with smart overheat protection that will decrease electricity output if high temperatures are detected.
Aukey 20,000mAh Power Bank
This Aukey powerbank offers 20,000mAh of backup power, as well as up to 18W fast charging. Power Delivery 2.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 are part of the specs sheet, and you can charge up to two devices at 3.4A each simultaneously. It has two input charging ports, allowing you to top up the powerbank itself with either a USB Type-C or a Lighting cable. This makes it one of the more versatile powerbanks out there.
mophie Power Boost XXL 20,800mAh
The mophie Power Boost XXL offers 20.8Ah of power for your charging needs and will top up two devices at up to 4.2 amps, but only up to 2.1A per device while charging simultaneously. There's a power indicator that shows the remaining juice.
iMuto 30000
[/proscons]The iMuto 30000, as one can deduce from the name, offers 30,000mAh of electric charge which is more than enough to keep you settled for at least a week away from civilization. It has three USB ports and is capable of outputting as much as 3.4A at 5V on all three ports simultaneously. Of course, this won't happen with all phones, but only with ones that support fast charging. The powerbank will do the necessary evaluations to determine the best possible energy output whenever you hook up a new device. Another cool feature is the LED display that indicates how much charge is left in the brick. However, this all comes at a cost - the iMuto 30000 is heavy (23.8oz/674gr), large, and bulky, but that's to be expected.
Middle-of-the-road powerbanks
A nice balance between size and capacity.
Anker PowerCore 10,000
The 10,000mAh Anker PowerCore portable power bank offers a nice combination between acceptable size and useful capacity. The gadget supports Anker's own quick-charging solution, having a maximum output of 2.4A but doesn't support Qualcomm's one. Thanks to the 10,000mAh battery inside, you will be able to recharge your phone 2 or 3 times depending on its battery capacity.
Tylt Portable 7X
This one is different as it doubles up as a wall charger. Perfect for frequent travelers. Once you plug it it to charge your phone, it will charge itself as well, doubling as a 13,400mAh portable battery bank that will charge your phone a couple of times. There is Qualcomm Quick Charging 3.0 supported, too. A nice little spin on this whole portable battery bank business, though admittedly the Tylt Portable 7X is not the sleekest piece of technology out there.
Lumina 10,000
Compact, yet adequately priced and capable of fully charging your device several times. It's a fairly light and potent charger.
Compact low-capacity powerbanks
In case you're looking for something more pocketable and inconspicuous, a compact powerbank will do you good.
Anker PowerCore 5000
Now, in case you don't want to haul any of the large 20,000mAh powerbanks that Anker has in its portfolio, you're better off with the super-pocketable PowerCore 5000. Employing the shape of an elongated cylinder, this accessory has a capacity of 5,000mAh, which is enough to charge your average Android device for a full and a partial charge, but if you have an iPhone 8, you will most likely be able to eke 2.5 charges out of this powerbank. As such, it is perfect for a backup battery to have on you at all times and the four available color options further hint at the PowerCore 5000's more mainstream role. However, there's no Quick Charge 3.0 support like on Anker's larger banks, but overall, you can't go wrong with that one for $16.
Vastti 5000
This rather compact powerbank is one of the few small ones that come with a built-in cable into them - we know it's a small bonus, but it is a rather nice touch. The powerbank is available in two flavors: with a MicroUSB or a USB Type-C cable depending on your needs. Sadly, there's no built-in Lightning cable port, but feel free to tuck in your own cable into the secondary open USB port of the powerbank and top up your iPhone. The accessory has a capacity of 5,000mAh, which should be more than enough to charge your phone one and a half times, or even more.
Jackery Bolt
The defining key feature of the Jackery Bolt are its two included cables, MFI-certified Lighning and USB ones, which spares you the hassle of donning external cables yourself. While the supplied USB cable is merely a MicroUSB one, the powerbank has an open port for you to connect your own cable in. The capacity is 6,000mAh , which ensures a couple of full charges. Oh, you can also make use of pass-through charging - you can charge up two devices while also juicing up the powerbank itself.