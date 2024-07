Galaxy S24 Ultra to get major camera boost in August update

The Galaxy S24 Ultra might receive a major camera improvement update next month

Galaxy S24 Ultra



Better HDR

Improved white balance

Fixes for overexposure

Reduced over-processing

Enhanced face optimization and video zoom optimization

However, it looks like Samsung might skip improving the image quality for shots taken at zoom levels above 10x on the Galaxy S24 Ultra , whether in normal or night mode.



The August update of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is about to be launched, and the camera has been improved a lot

This includes white balance optimization, HDR optimization, over-processing optimization, overexposure optimization, face optimization and video zoom optimization.… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2024

Honestly, it's great to see Samsung continually pushing the envelope and working to improve an already top-notch device. Fixing these minor camera-related issues will not only make current users happier but also make the Galaxy S24 Ultra an even more attractive option for new buyers.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs some serious camera power, featuring a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and two zoom cameras: a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50 MP lens with 5x zoom.



Rumors suggest it will come with a 200 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 50 MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 5x optical zoom.



At the beginning of this year, Samsung rolled out its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series. The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra quickly made waves as one of the best camera phones on the market. However, some users feel that Samsung hasn't fully tapped into the phone's camera hardware potential. That could change soon, as yet another camera update might be on the horizon.Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release a significant camera software update for thenext month. The August 2024 update is set to bring several key improvements, including: