Galaxy S24 Ultra to get major camera boost in August update
At the beginning of this year, Samsung rolled out its latest flagship Galaxy S24 series. The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra quickly made waves as one of the best camera phones on the market. However, some users feel that Samsung hasn't fully tapped into the phone's camera hardware potential. That could change soon, as yet another camera update might be on the horizon.
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to release a significant camera software update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra next month. The August 2024 update is set to bring several key improvements, including:
However, it looks like Samsung might skip improving the image quality for shots taken at zoom levels above 10x on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, whether in normal or night mode.
And if that sounds impressive, just wait. Samsung is expected to up its game with the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year. Rumors suggest it will come with a 200 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, and two 50 MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 5x optical zoom.
- Better HDR
- Improved white balance
- Fixes for overexposure
- Reduced over-processing
- Enhanced face optimization and video zoom optimization
Honestly, it's great to see Samsung continually pushing the envelope and working to improve an already top-notch device. Fixing these minor camera-related issues will not only make current users happier but also make the Galaxy S24 Ultra an even more attractive option for new buyers.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs some serious camera power, featuring a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and two zoom cameras: a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50 MP lens with 5x zoom.
Meanwhile, if you are a fan of foldable phones, you should know that Samsung is getting ready to reveal its next-generation models, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, at the upcoming Unpacked event on July 10. Yes, that's right, just two days away! Joining them will be the new Galaxy Watch 7 series, the latest Galaxy Buds, and Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Ring.
