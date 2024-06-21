Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera leak hints at sensor upgrades

Galaxy S24 Ultra | Image credit – PhoneArena

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra - New Sensors Revealed



Although we still don't know the names of the sensors at this stage, the Ultrawide will have a new version of the 1/2.76" JN1 sensor, which is slightly smaller than the one in the S24 Ultra and has a higher resolution of 50MP, as we've… pic.twitter.com/LOyU9QJ9MT — Sperandio4Tech (@ISAQUES81) June 20, 2024





Galaxy S24 Ultra

Recommended Stories

Meanwhile, the 3x telephoto lens might also see an upgrade. According to the leaker, it could feature a new 1/3-inch Isocell sensor, which is a bit larger than the 1/3.52-inch sensor on the. Additionally, this upgrade might also come with a bump in resolution from 10MP to 50MP.The tipster also notes that new algorithms are in the works, but details are still under wraps. These algorithms are key for smartphone photography, as they boost image quality and functionality beyond what the physical camera hardware alone can achieve.For example, the's boosted algorithms took things up a notch with improved low-light photos, way better stabilization for those shake-free shots and videos, more defined portraits, and incredible upscaling that delivers 100X Space Zoom, even without the 10X periscope camera.However, take this rumor with a grain of salt since it's still early days. Anything could change before the expected launch of the Galaxy S25 series in 2025. But if the rumor does hold true, Samsung's decision to replace the old 10MP 3x sensor seems like a smart move. Upgrading to a higher megapixel sensor could enhance image quality, meet consumer demands, and pave the way for additional features in the future.