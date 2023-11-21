Early Galaxy S24 Ultra release suggested by phone's inclusion on a regulatory site





If this timeline proves to be true, Samsung will have met its objective of getting its premium handsets to the marketplace a little earlier so that it can compete with the iPhone 15 line which was released in September. One sign that Samsung is going to release its 2024 flagship line earlier is the discovery by 91mobiles of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (with the model number SM-S928B/DS) on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Such a listing usually suggests that a phone will be released in a few weeks. The Bluetooth SIG website has already confirmed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature the S Pen as the Ultra model does every year.













The rear camera array will also include a 12MP ultra-wide camera that is backed by the Sony IMX564 image sensor, a telephoto lens that uses the 10MP Sony IMX754+ sensor with support for 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope camera that supports 5x optical zoom. The basic configuration could include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on and support 45W fast charging. Yes, the phone is expected to have a Titanium build.

