Leak gives first comprehensive look at Galaxy S24 family by way of dummy models
If rumors are true, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series has entered production and will be unveiled in the US on January 17, slightly earlier than the Galaxy S23. Renders and rumors have suggested that the phones will be a minor upgrade over the current generation, with largely the same design and specs as their predecessors. To give us a sense of what the phones will actually look like, veteran leaker Sonny Dickson has posted some images of dummy units of the Galaxy S24 series.
At first glance, the phones look identical to the Galaxy S23 series but upon closer inspection it's evident that Samsung has made some subtle changes that lend a new character to the design.
Galaxy S24 vs S24 Plus dummy models
Starting with the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, the phones' backs look similar to their predecessors' rears, but their edges are flatter. And though you might not be able to tell just by looking at the images, the base model is slightly taller and thinner than the Galaxy S23.
In a similar set of photos shared by reliable leaker Steve H.McFly, we also get to see the Galaxy S24's screen, which is said to have grown a little from 6.1-inch to 6.17-inch. It also apparently has slimmer bezels.
Galaxy S24 screen
The Galaxy S24 Plus, on the other hand, is seemingly a little thicker than the S23 Plus, and like the standard model, it's also expected to have thin, symmetrical bezels.
Coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the back of the phone looks identical - albeit a little flatter - to that of its predecessor, but it will allegedly have a flat display and could be a hair shorter and wider. It is also said to have the narrowest bezel of any phone.
Galaxy S24 family dummies
We don't know what the original source of this leak is, but given that the images of the same set of dummy units were posted by two well-known leakers, we are inclined to believe that they are a close approximation of the actual phones. That said, the Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn't seem to feature the new speaker design that was leaked by Ice Universe, so it's best to take this leak with a pinch of sale.
