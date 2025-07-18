Popular Android feature now takes you to your Song Search history

via Song Search history while using it. As you probably already know, to access Circle to Search, long-press on the Home button if you use three-button navigation, or the navigation handle if you use gestures. The latter is the horizontal line at the very bottom of your phone's display. Circle to Search is a very popular feature, and Google has added a quick and simple way for Android users to go back through their musical history via Song Search history while using it. As you probably already know, to access Circle to Search, long-press on the Home button if you use three-button navigation, or the navigation handle if you use gestures. The latter is the horizontal line at the very bottom of your phone's display.





When you long-press the navigational handle, the Circle to Search bar appears. Tap the musical note icon in the bar and you will see something new on the display. In the top right you'll see an icon that looks like a clock with an arrow wrapped around it. It is the "history" icon. Tap on it and you will be taken to a page that says "Recent song searches" on top. It starts by showing you songs you've searched for this month. Each tune will show cover art, the name of the song, the artist's name, and the day and time you searched for the song.





Scroll down to see your song search history for previous months. Tap on a song and you will see Google Search results for the song giving you the option of seeing an overview or the song's lyrics. 10 songs are shown by month; if you need or want to see more, before you tap on a song's name on the "Recent song searches" page, on the bottom is a button that says, "show full history." Press it to see all of the songs you've searched for.





While the Circle to Search version is available on Android only, you can still access your Song Search history on your iPhone. This feature was added to iOS last February. Open the Google app, tap the microphone icon and then click on the "Search a song" button that appears. In the upper right will be that "history" icon that looks like a clock with an arrow wrapped around it. Tap on that to see your Recent Song Searches broken down by months. As with the Android version that uses Circle to Search, tap on a song to see a Google Search result for that title.





Actually, the directions above that reveal how to access this information using the Google app on your iPhone also work with the Google app on Android. So whether you use Circle to Search on Android or the Google app on Android or iOS to access your Song Search history, check it out to get a blast from your recent past.

