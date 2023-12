Expecting the Galaxy S24 line at Galaxy S23 prices: is that a reasonable "pipe" dream at all?

Galaxy S24

It doesn’t really matter if the price of a phone (or an egg, or a Porsche) is $1, $1000, or $1,000,000. What matters is the context, like how much money you’re making, and how much money you’re spending on essential and non-essential things altogether.In the realm of smartphones, two major things happened in 2023: Apple decided not to raise prices* in the iPhone 15 line, while Google, in contrast, went the other way and bumped the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro by a solid $100 for the base models.Apart from the claim of freezing theprices, the abovementioned report from Korea also speculates why Samsung wants to do it: they want to sell more flagship phones than last year. They want to sell more than 33 million units in 2024, to be exact.Everything has its price, and keeping prices the same – even more so. In order for Samsung to sell thephones at theprices, and make a profit (that’s important in business), they need to be assured of a couple of things. For the new line to be retailed the same as the old line, Samsung needs to spend the same on hardware, software, wages, marketing, and everything else.Or… one could find ways to produce thewith some cheaper parts.You may have heard this (or not), but Samsung is discriminating when it comes to different markets. In some places, they put superb Qualcomm chipsets in their phones, and in other markets – their in-house Exynos chips. One doesn’t have to be an industry insider to know which is cheaper to get.Samsung broke the matrix with theline, which featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 no matter where it was sold.Now, the good old “You’ll get a great Qualcomm chipset depending on your location” is back on the table. It’s expected that the, the+ and the+ will all get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, China, and possibly Canada. Outside of those countries, only thewould get the, with the other two phones in the lineup – theand its bigger sibling the+ – most likely housing Samsung’s homebrewed Exynos 2400 chip.In short, not having to spend more money on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chips for all themodels will allow Samsung to be flexible with prices and probably not raise them, as we all hope.If the Korean report turns out to be true, we could expect theto start at $799.99, the base Galaxy S24 Plus to cost $999.99, and the base S24 Ultra to retail for $1,199.99.If you’re not too much into AI, maybe you should get the(heck, why not the Ultra model?) once the– prices will inevitably drop when the new cat comes to town.If you’re on the AI craze wagon, get your wallet ready early next year, because Samsung just can’t stop presenting theas an “AI phone”. Things are so pumped up, a Samsung boss wants another word for “smartphone” now that theis around the corner – a word that’s more appropriate for the upcoming beast and its magical capabilities. Also, a phrase that’s not so close in pronunciation as “AI Phone” is to “iPhone”.If the price stays the same – great for US buyers. If you’re living in the UK or Europe – not so great. Last year, the same amount of money would’ve gotten you a Qualcomm chip inside your Galaxy flagship. This year, it’s (almost certainly) going to be Exynos.If the price goes up - don’t panic. After all, “nothing new under the sun”, right? That’s the same sun that’s been shining down on us since 2019 and that’s causing prices to go up. On the other hand, a pricierbetter bring some real magic for the money… or else.