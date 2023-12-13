Samsung's desire to boost Galaxy S24 sales may result in an appealing price
Owing to an increase in cost, the prices of the Google Pixel 8 duo and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max were increased by $100. Luckily for buyers, Samsung has apparently decided to keep last year's prices for the Galaxy S24 range.
The Korea Economic Daily (via @Tech_Reve) reports that even though the Galaxy S24 will boast many new features, it will be priced the same as its predecessor.
This means that we can expect the Galaxy S24 to start at $799.99, the base Galaxy S24 Plus to cost $999.99, and the base S24 Ultra to retail for $1,199.99.
The smartphone market is finally on the road to recovery and Samsung wants to make the most of that by selling 10 percent more units than last year or more than 33 million phones to be exact.
Previously, a report said that Samsung would not equip the Galaxy S24 series with more RAM than the current iteration due to rising memory prices. That's despite the fact that AI features require more RAM.
Another way Samsung is saving on costs, according to today's report, is by bringing back the in-house Exynos chip. The Galaxy S23 is entirely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 but Samsung is expected to reintroduce its strategy of using the Exynos chip in some markets.
It looks like in some regions, the base Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will be powered by the Exynos 2400, and only the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
The new phones are also expected to have a bevy of AI features, including real-time call translation, photo editing features, and generative AI wallpapers. Whether these features will help the series outshine the competition to become the best phones remains to be seen.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to have a new 50MP telephoto camera and a flat screen, while the standard and Plus models might be equipped with bigger batteries.
