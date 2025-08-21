The Pixel 10 event was a variety show, not a high-tech keynote: but Google might win
It's not about what Pixel 10 is, it's what the Pixel 10 does.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The best way to kill a casual conversation is to interrupt the other person and say this (preferably when standing up and loudly):
However, these are the kinds of statements that I was missing yesterday at the Made by Google event, where the Pixel 10 series was unveiled.
We need to talk about Google and what Google did on the Pixel's tenth anniversary.
Unlike the carefully choreographed, tech-heavy keynotes of the past, yesterday's event felt more like a marketing-focused variety show than a traditional phone unveiling.
Sure, there were mentions of the Pixel 10 models' internals – like details about the Tensor G5 chip and AI-driven features – but the focus was less on impressing the audience with raw specs and more on demonstrating what the phones could actually do.
It’s like the difference between saying, "My camera has a 1-inch sensor", and saying, "I can capture stunning low-light shots with it". Most people won't know what a 1-inch sensor is and how it matters, but they will understand what that camera lets them achieve.
That's exactly the approach Google took: showing people what their phones enable rather than expecting the audience to marvel at every silicon detail. In that sense, the event succeeded. It made the Pixel 10 relatable, tangible, and exciting for users who care more about outcomes than hardware.
That said, there were clear trade-offs for me. The event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, not a Google top dog, and the production resembled an episode of a late-night TV show more than a classic tech keynote.
The interviews, celebrity cameos, and influencer demonstrations – while entertaining to some – undoubtedly diluted the sense of awe that comes with seeing a product reveal live. There's a kind of magic lost when the focus shifts from the intricate craftsmanship of a device to orchestrated comedy bits and staged reactions.
Still, I can't say the event was without merit. Perhaps Google is adjusting to the reality that the people they want to reach today are not hardcore tech journalists or engineers, but a generation raised on influencers, short-form videos, and shareable social media moments. Apple is also about to fundamentally change its own unveiling events, as it seems.
If your audience is scrolling through TikTok and Instagram for entertainment, an event that prioritizes storytelling, excitement, and immediate visual impact might actually be more effective than one that lists specs ad nauseam. Showing people what a phone can do rather than what it is made of could be the smartest way to make the Pixel 10 resonate with everyday users.
Hey, did you know my phone integrates a multi-band mmWave 5G transceiver with adaptive beamforming, supports LPDDR5X memory channels with inline ECC correction, and features a stacked CMOS image sensor with global shutter readout?
Unless you're with a group of tech-savvy smartphone enthusiasts, your statement will certainly not, contrary to what you may believe, produce a positive effect. Those around you may laugh or may shake their heads in disbelief, but it's highly probable that they'll remember to ignore your calls if you drop bombs like the one above every time you get together for tea.
Made by Google (really?!)
Image by Google
Trade-offs for me, but profit for Google?
Image by Google
Steve Jobs' original iPhone unveilings were legendary not because of marketing flair, but because the audience felt they were witnessing something genuinely revolutionary, crafted by minds who understood every circuit, every pixel, and every line of code.
Image by Google
