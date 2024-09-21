Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a hand holding the Galaxy S24+ with a turned-on display, showing the home screen and different apps.
Last week, the Samsung Store held its Discover Samsung Fall Sale, launching generous discounts on the hottest Galaxy phones. The savings event is now over and gone, but users can still save on the 512GB Galaxy S24+. What if you don't need that much storage onboard your new handset? Head over to Amazon and get the 256GB model for 20% off!

Get the 256GB Galaxy S24+ at Amazon for $202 off

The Galaxy S24+ is $202 off at Amazon, though only for a limited time. This could be one of your last chances to save big on one of the best Android phones before next month's Prime Day event, so you should definitely check it out. The $202 discount is available on three color options.
$202 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the 512GB Galaxy S24+ at Samsung for $320 off

If you want more storage onboard your Galaxy S24+, consider the Samsung Store. Over here, you can get the 512GB version for $320 off, including a free storage upgrade on Samsung and $200 Instant Savings. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the $120 storage upgrade and pick the trade-in option for up to $600 off your phone.
$320 off (29%)
$799 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung


For a limited time, the largest e-commerce merchant gives you a juicy $202 discount on the Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, and Marble Gray models. With the October Prime Day still some time from now, this is a fantastic early-birdie opportunity to save on one of the best Android phones.

As mentioned, users who demand more space for their favorite photos and videos can get the 512GB Galaxy S24+ via the Samsung Store. This configuration currently sells for $799.99 instead of $1,119.99, saving you $320. While that's not the same price cut we saw during last week's sales event, it's still better than Amazon's $222 discount (for the 512GB model).

With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with LTPO technology, this bad boy impresses through and through. True, its bigger sibling, the S24 Ultra, is still the better option overall, but the Plus is no slouch in any respect.

If you don't care for performance or display quality as much as for camera capabilities, the S24+ is still the one to get at its current price. With its 50 + 10 + 12 MP rear-facing cameras, this fella gives you magnificent photos.

Truth be told, both Amazon's and the official store's promos are quite tempting if you're asking us. However, this Samsung phone might not be your only discounted flagship option.

OnePlus has a splendid alternative


The OnePlus 12 is one of the best Galaxy S24+ rivals. Currently, you can get the 16/512GB model for $100 off at Amazon, which effectively lands it almost at the same price the merchant asks for the 256GB Samsung option. As you might know, this particular version usually costs about $900, meaning it can now be yours for about $800.

Get the OnePlus 12 at Amazon and save $100

Not a particular Samsung fan? The OnePlus 12 is one of the best alternatives to consider. This fella with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is currently $100 cheaper at Amazon and ready to win your heart. Don't miss out.
$100 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Where does the OnePlus shine? Let's start with the obvious. While the S24+ features a 4,900 mAh battery, this beast houses a massive 5,400 mAh battery with blazing-fast 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds. While our tests showed that the Samsung option actually offers longer battery life in some scenarios, the OnePlus model still decidedly wins on the charging front.

Recommended Stories
This option also has a slightly larger display, measuring 6.8 inches. If you appreciate more screen real estate, you'll probably like the OnePlus better. And then there's the 16GB RAM inside the OnePlus phone, which certainly sounds more impressive than 12GB RAM.

Check our Galaxy S24+ vs OnePlus 12 specs comparison for more insights before making the final decision.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
36 stories
21 Sep, 2024
Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while
18 Sep, 2024
Samsung is selling these online-exclusive 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra models at a $540 discount now
12 Sep, 2024
Hurry up and take $370 off Samsung's 512GB Galaxy S24+ with no trade-in
11 Sep, 2024
Score $420 off the supreme 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra with Discover Samsung Fall Sale
07 Sep, 2024
Amazon still sells the flagship Galaxy S24+ at deeply discounted prices
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless