Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while

Last week, the Samsung Store held its Discover Samsung Fall Sale, launching generous discounts on the hottest Galaxy phones. The savings event is now over and gone, but users can still save on the 512GB Galaxy S24+. What if you don't need that much storage onboard your new handset? Head over to Amazon and get the 256GB model for 20% off!
As mentioned, users who demand more space for their favorite photos and videos can get the 512GB Galaxy S24+ via the Samsung Store. This configuration currently sells for $799.99 instead of $1,119.99, saving you $320. While that's not the same price cut we saw during last week's sales event, it's still better than Amazon's $222 discount (for the 512GB model).
If you don't care for performance or display quality as much as for camera capabilities, the S24+ is still the one to get at its current price. With its 50 + 10 + 12 MP rear-facing cameras, this fella gives you magnificent photos.
Truth be told, both Amazon's and the official store's promos are quite tempting if you're asking us. However, this Samsung phone might not be your only discounted flagship option.
The OnePlus 12 is one of the best Galaxy S24+ rivals. Currently, you can get the 16/512GB model for $100 off at Amazon, which effectively lands it almost at the same price the merchant asks for the 256GB Samsung option. As you might know, this particular version usually costs about $900, meaning it can now be yours for about $800.
Where does the OnePlus shine? Let's start with the obvious. While the S24+ features a 4,900 mAh battery, this beast houses a massive 5,400 mAh battery with blazing-fast 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds. While our tests showed that the Samsung option actually offers longer battery life in some scenarios, the OnePlus model still decidedly wins on the charging front.
Check our Galaxy S24+ vs OnePlus 12 specs comparison for more insights before making the final decision.
For a limited time, the largest e-commerce merchant gives you a juicy $202 discount on the Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, and Marble Gray models. With the October Prime Day still some time from now, this is a fantastic early-birdie opportunity to save on one of the best Android phones.
With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with LTPO technology, this bad boy impresses through and through. True, its bigger sibling, the S24 Ultra, is still the better option overall, but the Plus is no slouch in any respect.
OnePlus has a splendid alternative
This option also has a slightly larger display, measuring 6.8 inches. If you appreciate more screen real estate, you'll probably like the OnePlus better. And then there's the 16GB RAM inside the OnePlus phone, which certainly sounds more impressive than 12GB RAM.
