Amazon's first substantial discount on the stellar Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs once again

Deals
Looking for a flagship phone with AI smarts and the Galaxy logo at a bargain price? Look no further and snatch your Galaxy S24+ through Amazon's limited-time deal. One of the best Android phones sports an exciting $150 discount again, making it a much more exciting option than usual.

To our knowledge, this particular offer has gone live only once, which happened two weeks ago. The deal lasted only one week back then, so there's no reason to believe this one will make it any longer. For this reason, if you're looking for a fully unlocked member of the Galaxy S24 family at a bargain price, now's absolutely the time to act.

The Galaxy S24+ is again $150 off on Amazon

Amazon's first substantial discount on the fully unlocked Galaxy S24+ is back in the game! The Galaxy phone retails at $150 off for a limited time (probably a week) once again. So, if you're looking for a sleek phone with an armored aluminum construction, now's the time to act. The Samsung handset features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rates and Android 14 out of the box. To top it off, it boasts stunning AI smarts. Act fast and get yours while you can.
$150 off (15%)
Offering multiple improvements over the Galaxy S23+ on almost every front, this Samsung phone has a gorgeous display. Unlike its predecessor, which uses a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, this bad boy offers a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with QHD+ resolution and 1-120Hz refresh rates.

As hinted, you also have the latest Qualcomm chipset on deck, and it’s the fine-tuned version specifically designed for Samsung, too! Aside from that, the device packs 12GB RAM. Combine the large RAM with the stellar processor, and you get insane performance capabilities on the S24+. The device is more than suitable for gaming, too, in case you’re into mobile gaming. Let’s not forget arguably the most significant improvements over the S23+ – the ton of new AI features.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S24+ is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP 3X zoom camera that produces great images. Feel free to go into more detail via our review, where you can find our advanced camera score for the phone.

Samsung emphasized battery life with its Galaxy S24 lineup, too. On the Galaxy S24+, the South Korean tech giant integrated a 4,700mAh battery. According to our measurements, you can watch movies for over eight hours, play games for over 6.5 hours, or indulge in your social media obsessions for a beastly 20+ hours before recharging is due.

