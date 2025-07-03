Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

This Galaxy Watch gave Samsung an edge over Apple, and it’s coming back

Forget the Ultra! Samsung’s best smartwatch idea was always the Classic.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Editorials Galaxy Watch
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Person wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch with a colorful digital watch face and sporty strap.
Samsung's smartwatch lineup has seen a lot of transformation throughout the years: Classic, Pro, Ultra, and the regular “vanilla.” But that constant experimentation may have come at a cost. While Apple’s smartwatch lineup has thrived on consistency, Samsung’s has often lacked a clear, lasting identity.

That’s why the rumored return of the Galaxy Watch Classic with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series is so important. If Samsung really is bringing back its most recognizable and beloved smartwatch, it’s not just a nostalgic throwback — it’s a course correction.

The Galaxy Watch Classic is the one design that stuck, the model that gave Samsung a distinct presence. And in many ways, it’s Samsung’s best shot at rivaling Apple’s dominance in the smartwatch market.

Scheduled to launch at the next Unpacked event on July 9, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be the comeback moment the Galaxy Watch lineup has needed.

There’s nothing quite like the Galaxy Watch Classic out there



The Galaxy Watch Classic is Samsung’s most distinct watch design, built around a mechanical rotating bezel that sets it apart from nearly every other smartwatch on the market. It’s tactile, intuitive, and — more importantly — it looks like a regular watch. In contrast, Apple’s watches stick out like a sore thumb, and can hardly pass for anything more than a “casual” look. Google’s Pixel Watch looks a bit better and more low-key than what Apple offers, but it lacks when it comes to features and software.

Last year, Samsung decided to replace the rotating bezel for a touch sensitive one with the Galaxy Watch 7, but the experience didn’t quite measure up. Even with upgrades like the new Energy Score and dual-band GPS, the Watch 7 felt a bit too plain, too safe — missing the charm that made the Classic stand out.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, was a daring attempt from Samsung — one that it did in its effort to rival Apple’s popular Apple Watch Ultra. This new model brought some welcome firsts to the Galaxy Watch lineup, like a titanium build, a 3,000-nit display, a large battery, and the much more powerful Exynos W1000 chip. But it felt more like an Apple copy than an original product imbued with Samsung’s spirit of innovation and experimentation.

That’s why the return of the Classic matters. It’s a statement that Samsung remembers what made its watches recognizable and great.

Should Samsung bring back the Galaxy Watch Classic for good?

Vote View Result


The rumored Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets the formula right


Video Thumbnail


According to leaked renders and reports, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is coming back with all the right ingredients: a stainless steel body, a 46mm size, a large battery, and that iconic mechanical bezel. It’s expected to carry the same sensor array as the standard Watch 8 — including ECG, skin temperature, and SpO2 — and it will likely ship with One UI Watch 8 atop Wear OS 6.

Recommended Stories
That also means it should support all of Samsung’s newest AI tools, like smarter workout suggestions, sleep coaching, and even more advanced tracking in the future. Vascular load and blood glucose monitoring are both rumored to be in development.

But the Classic isn’t meant to be the fitness-first model — and that’s exactly the point. The standard Watch 8, with its thinner aluminum case and lighter design, is arguably better suited for a more active lifestyle. The Classic, on the other hand, is for those who want their smartwatch to look and feel like a real watch — not just a screen that counts steps.

And when I say “real watch,” I am referring to a design rooted in dive watches and tool chronometers — all built for with a specific purpose. The rotating bezel wasn’t just for show, it helped divers track time or pilots measure intervals. On the Classic, that same bezel becomes a smart and satisfying way to scroll through apps, menus, and widgets.

The Galaxy Watch Classic fills a real gap, and Apple doesn’t have an answer



Part of what makes the Apple Watch so successful is its unwavering consistency. The shape, buttons, and user experience remain largely the same year after year, making it instantly recognizable and universally understood. Samsung, on the other hand, has wavered. I’d say the Galaxy Watch lineup really doesn’t know what it wants to be right now.

But the Galaxy Watch Classic is the one design that stuck, and with the Watch 8 Classic reportedly making a comeback, Samsung has the chance to re-anchor its identity around something truly its own.

I’d even say that the Classic shouldn’t be a side option. Samsung should make it the face of its smartwatch brand. It has the hardware, the distinct design, and the practical advantage of a rotating bezel. It also offers something neither the Ultra nor the base Watch 8 can: a premium smartwatch that looks normal.

Apple doesn’t really compete in that space. Its watches are either sleek and square, or bulky and rugged — and always unmistakably “smart.” They stick out like a sore thumb and look out of place when paired with anything besides casual. That gives Samsung a real shot to own a smartwatch category Apple hasn’t tapped into.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless