This Galaxy Watch gave Samsung an edge over Apple, and it’s coming back
Forget the Ultra! Samsung’s best smartwatch idea was always the Classic.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung's smartwatch lineup has seen a lot of transformation throughout the years: Classic, Pro, Ultra, and the regular “vanilla.” But that constant experimentation may have come at a cost. While Apple’s smartwatch lineup has thrived on consistency, Samsung’s has often lacked a clear, lasting identity.
That’s why the rumored return of the Galaxy Watch Classic with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series is so important. If Samsung really is bringing back its most recognizable and beloved smartwatch, it’s not just a nostalgic throwback — it’s a course correction.
The Galaxy Watch Classic is the one design that stuck, the model that gave Samsung a distinct presence. And in many ways, it’s Samsung’s best shot at rivaling Apple’s dominance in the smartwatch market.
The Galaxy Watch Classic is Samsung’s most distinct watch design, built around a mechanical rotating bezel that sets it apart from nearly every other smartwatch on the market. It’s tactile, intuitive, and — more importantly — it looks like a regular watch. In contrast, Apple’s watches stick out like a sore thumb, and can hardly pass for anything more than a “casual” look. Google’s Pixel Watch looks a bit better and more low-key than what Apple offers, but it lacks when it comes to features and software.
Last year, Samsung decided to replace the rotating bezel for a touch sensitive one with the Galaxy Watch 7, but the experience didn’t quite measure up. Even with upgrades like the new Energy Score and dual-band GPS, the Watch 7 felt a bit too plain, too safe — missing the charm that made the Classic stand out.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, was a daring attempt from Samsung — one that it did in its effort to rival Apple’s popular Apple Watch Ultra. This new model brought some welcome firsts to the Galaxy Watch lineup, like a titanium build, a 3,000-nit display, a large battery, and the much more powerful Exynos W1000 chip. But it felt more like an Apple copy than an original product imbued with Samsung’s spirit of innovation and experimentation.
According to leaked renders and reports, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is coming back with all the right ingredients: a stainless steel body, a 46mm size, a large battery, and that iconic mechanical bezel. It’s expected to carry the same sensor array as the standard Watch 8 — including ECG, skin temperature, and SpO2 — and it will likely ship with One UI Watch 8 atop Wear OS 6.
That also means it should support all of Samsung’s newest AI tools, like smarter workout suggestions, sleep coaching, and even more advanced tracking in the future. Vascular load and blood glucose monitoring are both rumored to be in development.
But the Classic isn’t meant to be the fitness-first model — and that’s exactly the point. The standard Watch 8, with its thinner aluminum case and lighter design, is arguably better suited for a more active lifestyle. The Classic, on the other hand, is for those who want their smartwatch to look and feel like a real watch — not just a screen that counts steps.
And when I say “real watch,” I am referring to a design rooted in dive watches and tool chronometers — all built for with a specific purpose. The rotating bezel wasn’t just for show, it helped divers track time or pilots measure intervals. On the Classic, that same bezel becomes a smart and satisfying way to scroll through apps, menus, and widgets.
Part of what makes the Apple Watch so successful is its unwavering consistency. The shape, buttons, and user experience remain largely the same year after year, making it instantly recognizable and universally understood. Samsung, on the other hand, has wavered. I’d say the Galaxy Watch lineup really doesn’t know what it wants to be right now.
I’d even say that the Classic shouldn’t be a side option. Samsung should make it the face of its smartwatch brand. It has the hardware, the distinct design, and the practical advantage of a rotating bezel. It also offers something neither the Ultra nor the base Watch 8 can: a premium smartwatch that looks normal.
Apple doesn’t really compete in that space. Its watches are either sleek and square, or bulky and rugged — and always unmistakably “smart.” They stick out like a sore thumb and look out of place when paired with anything besides casual. That gives Samsung a real shot to own a smartwatch category Apple hasn’t tapped into.
Scheduled to launch at the next Unpacked event on July 9, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be the comeback moment the Galaxy Watch lineup has needed.
There’s nothing quite like the Galaxy Watch Classic out there
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. | Image credit — PhoneArena
That’s why the return of the Classic matters. It’s a statement that Samsung remembers what made its watches recognizable and great.
The rumored Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets the formula right
According to leaked renders and reports, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is coming back with all the right ingredients: a stainless steel body, a 46mm size, a large battery, and that iconic mechanical bezel. It’s expected to carry the same sensor array as the standard Watch 8 — including ECG, skin temperature, and SpO2 — and it will likely ship with One UI Watch 8 atop Wear OS 6.
But the Classic isn’t meant to be the fitness-first model — and that’s exactly the point. The standard Watch 8, with its thinner aluminum case and lighter design, is arguably better suited for a more active lifestyle. The Classic, on the other hand, is for those who want their smartwatch to look and feel like a real watch — not just a screen that counts steps.
And when I say “real watch,” I am referring to a design rooted in dive watches and tool chronometers — all built for with a specific purpose. The rotating bezel wasn’t just for show, it helped divers track time or pilots measure intervals. On the Classic, that same bezel becomes a smart and satisfying way to scroll through apps, menus, and widgets.
The Galaxy Watch Classic fills a real gap, and Apple doesn’t have an answer
The Watch Classic fills a stylish gap Apple won’t touch, and that’s a real opportunity for Samsung. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Part of what makes the Apple Watch so successful is its unwavering consistency. The shape, buttons, and user experience remain largely the same year after year, making it instantly recognizable and universally understood. Samsung, on the other hand, has wavered. I’d say the Galaxy Watch lineup really doesn’t know what it wants to be right now.
But the Galaxy Watch Classic is the one design that stuck, and with the Watch 8 Classic reportedly making a comeback, Samsung has the chance to re-anchor its identity around something truly its own.
I’d even say that the Classic shouldn’t be a side option. Samsung should make it the face of its smartwatch brand. It has the hardware, the distinct design, and the practical advantage of a rotating bezel. It also offers something neither the Ultra nor the base Watch 8 can: a premium smartwatch that looks normal.
Apple doesn’t really compete in that space. Its watches are either sleek and square, or bulky and rugged — and always unmistakably “smart.” They stick out like a sore thumb and look out of place when paired with anything besides casual. That gives Samsung a real shot to own a smartwatch category Apple hasn’t tapped into.
