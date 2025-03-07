The 256GB Galaxy S24 FE is one of the best Samsung phones around at its latest hefty Amazon discount

Galaxy S24 FE





Yes, you can go right ahead and order your unlocked 256 gig Galaxy S24 Fan Edition at a killer $190 off its $709.99 list price in a graphite hue without trading in your existing smartphone or jumping through any other hoops, but you probably need to hurry if you don't want to miss this unprecedented money-saving opportunity.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $190 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, Graphite Color Buy at Amazon













It may not feel like it in the midst of Samsung's biggest software debacle of all time, but OS updates are another major reason why you should consider picking this bad boy over its direct competition. Yes, the S24 FE is not only guaranteed to make the move to stable Android 15 ... eventually, but six, count'em, six additional OS versions down the line.





That's right, you should be able to install Android 21 on this remarkably affordable high-end handset at some point in 2031... if the nuclear war doesn't wipe out all humanity by then. Now how could you possibly say no to this outstanding new Amazon deal?