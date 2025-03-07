GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
The 256GB Galaxy S24 FE is one of the best Samsung phones around at its latest hefty Amazon discount

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
How would you like to be able to start your spring on the right foot by buying one of the greatest budget 5G phones out there at its lowest ever price in a 256GB storage configuration? That's possible with Amazon's latest Galaxy S24 FE deal, which obviously doesn't come with any of the special requirements or strings that are often attached to Samsung's first-party promotions on devices like this one.

Yes, you can go right ahead and order your unlocked 256 gig Galaxy S24 Fan Edition at a killer $190 off its $709.99 list price in a graphite hue without trading in your existing smartphone or jumping through any other hoops, but you probably need to hurry if you don't want to miss this unprecedented money-saving opportunity.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

$190 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400e Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 1900 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 4,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, Graphite Color
Buy at Amazon

Naturally, the S24 FE is not quite as sophisticated as the "vanilla" Galaxy S24 or the recently discontinued S24 Plus and S24 Ultra (let alone the recently discounted S25 or S25 Plus), but at the right price, it's definitely difficult to resist that 120Hz refresh rate-capable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, 50 + 8 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and super-premium metal-and-glass construction.

As evidenced in our comprehensive Galaxy S24 FE review last year, the battery life, overall system performance, and Galaxy AI skills can also represent key selling points and major strengths over other Android phones in the same price bracket, especially at a substantial discount of $190.

It may not feel like it in the midst of Samsung's biggest software debacle of all time, but OS updates are another major reason why you should consider picking this bad boy over its direct competition. Yes, the S24 FE is not only guaranteed to make the move to stable Android 15... eventually, but six, count'em, six additional OS versions down the line. 

That's right, you should be able to install Android 21 on this remarkably affordable high-end handset at some point in 2031... if the nuclear war doesn't wipe out all humanity by then. Now how could you possibly say no to this outstanding new Amazon deal?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

