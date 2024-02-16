Many complain about Galaxy S24 bugs and issues. Is all of this a reason to skip the S24 and wait for a Galaxy S25?

Galaxy S24 issues; or what the internet is talking about lately



iPhones are not perfect either (what a surprise, right?)



Only a few days after the iPhone 15 phones were released in September, people were complaining about their new iPhone getting too hot (to the point of being uncomfortable to hold).









We've heard about iPhones freezing during setup (the affected users were stuck staring at an apple without being able to bite from it for what seemed to have been an eternity), and we've also seen laggyness reports. And even chassis that attracted fingerprints (not really a bug, but it was a complaint some had with the new iPhone and its titanium frame).







Some Pixels are also known to misbehave



But that's not all! A buggy camera app and even bumps under the screen were also observed by Pixel 8 buyers shortly after the two Google champions made it to the arena.





So, what now? To buy or not to buy (the big Shakespearean question)



As you can probably tell by now, that's not really what I'd advise you to do. Any just-released phone you go to can encounter problems. Then, what to do? Let's briefly discuss this.







So what are your options with the S24?

Wait for a couple of months for Samsung to iron out early bugs

Buy now and return if faulty (check return conditions before buying to ensure you're covered!)

What about the deals available right now in this case? The thing is, while the Galaxy S24 phones are still hot (meaning, they don't have a successor yet), you'll probably be able to snatch a very good deal on one. Carriers are likely to offer the same discounts (more or less) until the S25 is out. Also, we have shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday where you're likely to get a great deal on an S24 as well.







More likely than not, you'll end up with a Galaxy S24 that works just fine. If you notice strange behavior, just return it (you'd probably get a replacement if it's a hardware issue). For the software issues, Samsung will be releasing fixes sooner or later. But, as I said, it's likely you won't end up with a buggy device anyway.







