When someone tells you that their iPhone 15 model is hot, they might not be talking about its looks. Per 9to5Mac , an infrared photo of theshows that complaints about temperatures reaching as high as 116 degrees Fahrenheit on the newline are legitimate leaving users unable to hold on to their devices without dressing them up in a case. On the social media platform once known as Twitter and now called X, complaints were posted and tipster Majin Bu wrote that the overheating seems to occur while the phones are being charged, or while the user is on a social media site.





Some units had the display incorrectly aligned with the phone's edges and on others, the back glass was not flush with the titanium enclosure. One anonymous Apple Genius Bar employee sent a message to Majin Bu that the tipster shared on X. The message said that employees at an unnamed Apple Store were setting up iPhone 15 Pro series display units overnight during the evening before last Friday's release date.









The Apple Store employee said that those working on this task along with him were spotting imperfections with the back glass which was supposed to lie flush against the titanium enclosure. These Apple Store employees felt that the non-Pro models were of a higher quality than the premium Pro models. A manager overheard the team discussing this and called them aside to tell them not to discuss this with customers. The team also had problems setting up the display units and installing profiles.



