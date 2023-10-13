iPhone 15 issues and solutions: overheating, battery, performance problems and more
The newest iPhone 15 series recently hit the market, and while many have already snagged theirs, some of you might still be in line, especially if you are eyeing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite potential delays, enough time has ticked by for us to size up the situation and spot not just the shiny new features and upgrades but also some hiccups.
To begin with, here is a handy table with all those issues in one place and their possible solutions if you happen to be one of the unlucky ones to experience any of them.
Cause of the problem: This overheating drama seems to be hitting the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models particularly hard. Some users even found the titanium frame too hot to handle. Initially, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that this overheating headache resulted from compromises in the iPhone 15's thermal design to achieve a lighter weight. However, Apple stepped in and proved him wrong by addressing the issue.
Suggested solution: This battery issue seems to have cast its shadow over the entire iPhone 15 series. Now, to keep your battery singing a longer tune, a couple of tricks might come in handy. First off, make sure you are rocking the latest iOS version—every new iOS 17 update tends to kick some issues to the curb. And if you are feeling adventurous, you can play detective by turning off features you are not really using, like Background App Refresh and Location Services.
For those yet to set up their phone, skip the data transfer during setup, finish the regular drill, and grab the iOS 17 update. If your iPhone nudges you to update during setup, even better. If not, no worries—finish the setup, reset your phone, and start the setup again. This time, pick the "From Another iPhone” data transfer option without a hitch.
The iPhone 15 series has its fair share of reported issues, and if you are contemplating a purchase, it is good to be in the know. Most of these problems can be sorted out with a software update, and Apple has already tackled a few. But for your convenience, we have rounded up all the known issues tied to the iPhone 15 series right here so you can weigh the pros and cons before diving into Apple's latest and greatest. Let's take a closer look at the iPhone 15 issues.
Jump to:
- iPhone 15 overheating
- iPhone 15's battery issue
- Apple logo loop
- Slow and laggy performance
- Fingerprint fuss
- Crackle and distort audio
To begin with, here is a handy table with all those issues in one place and their possible solutions if you happen to be one of the unlucky ones to experience any of them.
|Issue
|Affected Models
|Description
|Possible Solutions
|Overheating
|iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max
|Phones getting excessively hot, especially during gaming or video recording.
|Update to iOS 17.0.3, which addresses overheating issues.
|Battery Drain
|All iPhone 15 Models
|Reports of battery life falling short of expectations.
|Ensure you're on the latest iOS version, consider disabling features like Background App Refresh and Location Services.
|Apple Logo Boot-Up Loop
|All iPhone 15 Models
|Users stuck in a loop during data transfer.
|Upgrade to the latest iOS 17 during setup or download it afterward. If stuck, reset and upgrade to new iOS.
|Slow and Laggy
|All iPhone 15 Models
|Phones feeling sluggish, especially when running multiple apps or games.
|Keep iOS updated to the latest version. Try restarting your iPhone and close unused apps.
|Chassis Issues (Dirt, Scratches, etc.)
|iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max
|Titanium frame attracting dirt, fingerprints, and scratches.
|Clean the frame regularly or embrace those fingerprints.
|Distorted Audio
|All iPhone 15 Models
|Crackling and distortion, especially at high volumes.
|Ensure you're on the latest iOS version. Try cleaning the speaker or restarting your iPhone.
Too hot to handle: iPhone 15 overheating
Image Credit–Phonearena
Issue description and symptoms: Now, let's talk about the most widespread issue reported by iPhone 15 users. Some people are feeling the heat quite literally, as their phones are getting uncomfortably hot, even when taking a break. Users have pointed out situations where the iPhone 15 becomes a hot potato during intense mobile gaming or when recording high-quality 4K video. Charging the device seems to add fuel to the fire, with some users claiming their iPhones sizzle.
Cause of the problem: This overheating drama seems to be hitting the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models particularly hard. Some users even found the titanium frame too hot to handle. Initially, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that this overheating headache resulted from compromises in the iPhone 15's thermal design to achieve a lighter weight. However, Apple stepped in and proved him wrong by addressing the issue.
Suggested solution: The cavalry arrived in the form of a software superhero: the iOS 17 update. This update not only brings essential bug fixes and security updates but also takes a swing at the overheating problem. If you make the jump to version 17.0.3 of iOS 17, you should find your iPhone 15 cooling its heels and behaving itself.
Battery blues: iPhone 15's battery drains too fast
Image Credit–Phonearena
Issue description and symptoms: Ah, the classic battery blues—some iPhone 15 users have reported that their device's battery life isn't quite living up to expectations and drains way too fast.
Cause of the problem: Well, it could be a mix of things, like the new features or maybe a sneaky software bug. Battery issues often tag along, especially when Apple unleashes a fresh iOS update. And hey, let's not forget that 5G has a knack for sipping that battery juice faster than good ol' LTE, so complaints about a drain aren't exactly breaking news.
Suggested solution: This battery issue seems to have cast its shadow over the entire iPhone 15 series. Now, to keep your battery singing a longer tune, a couple of tricks might come in handy. First off, make sure you are rocking the latest iOS version—every new iOS 17 update tends to kick some issues to the curb. And if you are feeling adventurous, you can play detective by turning off features you are not really using, like Background App Refresh and Location Services.
Setup glitches: Fixing the Apple logo loop
Image Credit–Phonearena
Issue description and symptoms: Some iPhone 15 users hit a snag with an Apple logo boot-up loop while transferring data from their old iPhones, as first reported by 9to5Mac.
Cause of the problem: Probably an iOS 17 bug.
Suggested solution: Apple swiftly sorted this out with an iOS update on launch day. New iPhone 15 owners (and this applies to the entire iPhone 15 series), during setup, should get a prompt to upgrade to the latest iOS, fixing the data transfer hiccup.
For those yet to set up their phone, skip the data transfer during setup, finish the regular drill, and grab the iOS 17 update. If your iPhone nudges you to update during setup, even better. If not, no worries—finish the setup, reset your phone, and start the setup again. This time, pick the "From Another iPhone” data transfer option without a hitch.
Slow and laggy: iOS 17's impact
Image Credit–Phonearena
Issue description and symptoms: Ah, the classic "slow and laggy" dance—some iPhone 15 users have reported feeling the drag, but it seems it is more of an iOS 17 issue than an iPhone hiccup. Whether you are rocking the regular or Pro model, users claim things can get a bit sluggish, especially with multiple apps or graphics-intensive games in the mix.
Cause of the problem: Well, running lots of apps at the same time or having low storage space may cause the issue, but when it comes to brand new phone, it has to be more of an iOS 17 issue.
Suggested solution: Ensure you are rolling with the latest iOS version. If things still feel like they are waltzing in slow motion, a quick restart or closing unnecessary apps might just kick things back into high gear.
Suggested solution: Ensure you are rolling with the latest iOS version. If things still feel like they are waltzing in slow motion, a quick restart or closing unnecessary apps might just kick things back into high gear.
Fingerprint fuss: Chassis challenges
Image Credit–Phonearena
Issue description and symptoms: Alright, let's talk about one not-so-glamorous side of the iPhone 15—issues with the chassis. iPhone 15 users are buzzing about the new titanium body, causing a bit of trouble by attracting dirt, fingerprints, and blemishes like a magnet (via MacRumors). Some unlucky users even reported scratches and display alignment issues straight out of the box.
If you spot these problems before your iPhone even sees daylight, it is a no-brainer—take it back for a return or exchange. Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be an epidemic.
Cause of the problem: The material used in iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is titanium and apparently it tends to get fingerprints easier even than the recycled aluminum in the iPhone 15.
Suggested solution: Unfortunately, this time around, a software update won't ride to the rescue. Your best bet? Regularly clean that frame with a cloth, or embrace the art of pretending you don't see those pesky fingerprints.
Suggested solution: Unfortunately, this time around, a software update won't ride to the rescue. Your best bet? Regularly clean that frame with a cloth, or embrace the art of pretending you don't see those pesky fingerprints.
Audio woes: Crackle and distort
Image Credit–Phonearena
Issue description and symptoms: Looks like there is a bit of a tune-up trouble for users across various iPhone 15 models, with some noticing distorted and crackly audio when cranking up the volume. The earpiece speaker seems to be taking the brunt of it.
Notable TikToker Milesabovetech (via 9to5Mac) raised a flag on this with his iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Apple stepped in, replacing his phone twice for free, acknowledging the issue. Reddit's buzzing with other iPhone 15 users echoing similar problems, even with replacement units.
Cause of the problem: Now, the million-dollar question: Is this a hardware glitch or a software hiccup? While it is still up in the air, the software seems to be the prime suspect, as users continue facing the same issue after getting a shiny new replacement.
Suggested solution: Here is the game plan for now: Ensure you are jamming with the latest iOS version. If the crackle persists, give that speaker a gentle clean or throw in a classic restart. Unfortunately, no permanent solution is in sight yet, but these tricks might just bring the music back to your ears.
Notable TikToker Milesabovetech (via 9to5Mac) raised a flag on this with his iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Apple stepped in, replacing his phone twice for free, acknowledging the issue. Reddit's buzzing with other iPhone 15 users echoing similar problems, even with replacement units.
Cause of the problem: Now, the million-dollar question: Is this a hardware glitch or a software hiccup? While it is still up in the air, the software seems to be the prime suspect, as users continue facing the same issue after getting a shiny new replacement.
Suggested solution: Here is the game plan for now: Ensure you are jamming with the latest iOS version. If the crackle persists, give that speaker a gentle clean or throw in a classic restart. Unfortunately, no permanent solution is in sight yet, but these tricks might just bring the music back to your ears.
Things that are NOT allowed: