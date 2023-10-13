iPhone 15 issues and solutions: overheating, battery, performance problems and more

iPhone 15

To begin with, here is a handy table with all those issues in one place and their possible solutions if you happen to be one of the unlucky ones to experience any of them.









Too hot to handle: iPhone 15 overheating









Battery blues: iPhone 15 's battery drains too fast





Issue description and symptoms: Ah, the classic battery blues—some iPhone 15 users have reported that their device's battery life isn't quite living up to expectations and drains way too fast.





Cause of the problem: Well, it could be a mix of things, like the new features or maybe a sneaky software bug. Battery issues often tag along, especially when Apple unleashes a fresh iOS update. And hey, let's not forget that 5G has a knack for sipping that battery juice faster than good ol' LTE, so complaints about a drain aren't exactly breaking news.



Suggested solution: This battery issue seems to have cast its shadow over the entire iPhone 15 series. Now, to keep your battery singing a longer tune, a couple of tricks might come in handy. First off, make sure you are rocking the latest iOS version—every new iOS 17 update tends to kick some issues to the curb. And if you are feeling adventurous, you can play detective by turning off features you are not really using, like Background App Refresh and Location Services.



Setup glitches: Fixing the Apple logo loop







Issue description and symptoms: Some iPhone 15 users hit a snag with an Apple logo boot-up loop while transferring data from their old iPhones, as first reported by 9to5Mac.





Cause of the problem: Probably an iOS 17 bug.





Suggested solution: Apple swiftly sorted this out with an iOS update on launch day. New iPhone 15 owners (and this applies to the entire iPhone 15 series), during setup, should get a prompt to upgrade to the latest iOS, fixing the data transfer hiccup.



For those yet to set up their phone, skip the data transfer during setup, finish the regular drill, and grab the iOS 17 update. If your iPhone nudges you to update during setup, even better. If not, no worries—finish the setup, reset your phone, and start the setup again. This time, pick the "From Another iPhone” data transfer option without a hitch.



Slow and laggy: iOS 17 's impact







Issue description and symptoms: Ah, the classic "slow and laggy" dance—some iPhone 15 users have reported feeling the drag, but it seems it is more of an iOS 17 issue than an iPhone hiccup. Whether you are rocking the regular or Pro model, users claim things can get a bit sluggish, especially with multiple apps or graphics-intensive games in the mix.





Cause of the problem: Well, running lots of apps at the same time or having low storage space may cause the issue, but when it comes to brand new phone, it has to be more of an iOS 17 issue.



Suggested solution: Ensure you are rolling with the latest iOS version. If things still feel like they are waltzing in slow motion, a quick restart or closing unnecessary apps might just kick things back into high gear.





Fingerprint fuss: Chassis challenges







Issue description and symptoms: Alright, let's talk about one not-so-glamorous side of the iPhone 15—issues with the chassis. iPhone 15 users are buzzing about the new titanium body, causing a bit of trouble by attracting dirt, fingerprints, and blemishes like a magnet (via MacRumors).



Some unlucky users even reported scratches and display alignment issues straight out of the box. If you spot these problems before your iPhone even sees daylight, it is a no-brainer—take it back for a return or exchange. Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be an epidemic.





Cause of the problem: The material used in iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is titanium and apparently it tends to get fingerprints easier even than the recycled aluminum in the iPhone 15 .



Suggested solution: Unfortunately, this time around, a software update won't ride to the rescue. Your best bet? Regularly clean that frame with a cloth, or embrace the art of pretending you don't see those pesky fingerprints.



