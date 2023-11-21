Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users are finding strange bumps and dents under their displays
Once again Pixel users are taking to Reddit and the Google Support Forums to lodge their complaints about the latest Google-made handsets, the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Users are seeing what one Reddit user called "weird dents/bumps" underneath the display of his Pixel 8. And judging by the number of posts related to this topic, there are quite a few Pixel 8 series owners that see this on their displays.
According to Redditor marlotrot, "I recently received my Google Pixel 8 (non pro) and saw that under specific lighting conditions weird dents are visible under the screen glass. Some look like the heads of screws from the mainboard punching through it, others like the screen itself bends alongside the (long) edge. Funny enough, I don't see this often when using the phone but only when there is only one light source in the room and by looking to this light source using the phone."
The Reddit subscriber not only included some photos showing the issue, he also uploaded a YouTube video that shows the problem with the screen on his Pixel 8. A Pixel 8 Pro user in Australia posted on Reddit that affected screens "appear to have bumps, ripples and lines indented into the panel behind the glass screen. These indents can only be seen at specific angles under light so look carefully however my main concern is potential long-term damage developing - and this poor QC for a premium phone is unacceptable."
One theory is that screws used inside the phones are being pushed up toward the affected displays
This Reddit user, who goes by the name of tadhglewis, says that he was able to get Google to exchange his Pixel 8 Pro for a replacement model, and the same issue was spotted on the new unit he received from Google! His theory is that internal components are pressing against the screen which is creating this issue.
If your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro display has this problem, don't just shrug it off because it is hard to spot or because it doesn't mess with the brightness or color accuracy of the screen. If components under the glass are pushing up against the display, this problem could get worse over time. You should contact Google by going to support.google.com/pixelphone/gethelp. Since the phones were released less than two months ago, they are still under warranty.
