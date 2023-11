Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users are finding strange bumps and dents under their displays

Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 . And judging by the number of posts related to this topic, there are quite a few Pixel 8 series owners that see this on their displays.

Once again Pixel users are taking to Reddit and the Google Support Forums to lodge their complaints about the latest Google -made handsets, theand the Pixel 8 Pro . Users are seeing what one Reddit user called "weird dents/bumps" underneath the display of his. And judging by the number of posts related to this topic, there are quite a fewseries owners that see this on their displays.





According to , "I recently received my According to Redditor marlotrot , "I recently received my Google Pixel 8 (non pro) and saw that under specific lighting conditions weird dents are visible under the screen glass. Some look like the heads of screws from the mainboard punching through it, others like the screen itself bends alongside the (long) edge. Funny enough, I don't see this often when using the phone but only when there is only one light source in the room and by looking to this light source using the phone."









Pixel 8 . A Pixel 8 Pro user in Australia The Reddit subscriber not only included some photos showing the issue, he also uploaded a YouTube video that shows the problem with the screen on his. Auser in Australia posted on Reddit that affected screens "appear to have bumps, ripples and lines indented into the panel behind the glass screen. These indents can only be seen at specific angles under light so look carefully however my main concern is potential long-term damage developing - and this poor QC for a premium phone is unacceptable."









This Reddit user, who goes by the name of, says that he was able to get Google to exchange hisfor a replacement model, and the same issue was spotted on the new unit he received from Google! His theory is that internal components are pressing against the screen which is creating this issue.