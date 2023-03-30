Galaxy S23 series wired charging comparison vs Pixel 7 series, iPhone 14 series, OnePlus 11





Is that such a big deal breaker, though? What are the real-life repercussions of these batter life figures? Let's compare the wired charging speeds of the Galaxy S23 series versus their biggest rivals and predecessors!





Galaxy S23 series charging comparison









So, how fast do the Galaxy S23 series charge? First off, let's highlight the charging solutions employed by Samsung in each of its new flagship phones:





Galaxy S23 Ultra - 45W wired charging support;

Galaxy S23 Plus - 45W wired charging support;

Galaxy S23 - 25W wired charging support.













However, the same applies to Apple's largest iPhones as well: while the iPhone 14 Pro Max also requires nearly an hour and forty minutes before it could call it quits, Apple's iPhone 14 Plus really does take its time and gets from 0 to 100 in two hours and twenty minutes. This is an extremely long time by today's standards, and definitely doesn't suit Apple's large and affordable iPhone.





How much does each phone charge up in 30 minutes?





Okay, so we know how long it takes to juice up certain phones in roughly half an hour? Here's how much of a charge you can expect out of each phone after a specific rendez-vous with the recommended wall charger.











Conclusion





All in all, while not the fastest we've seen by any means, Samsung's newest flagship phones charge up relatively fast compared to their direct rivals on the US soil. Of course, we are talking about charging times with the recommended charger, and in the case of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Plus, that's the speedier 45W one, so you will have to buy it if you wish to achieve the fastest charging speeds.





While we've definitely seen faster charging devices, we don't really find Samsung's latest devices slow at all. After all, a quick 30-minute charge-up session gives you more than 60% of juice, which could easily last you many hours of usage.









