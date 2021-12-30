Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render25
The model depicted in Blass' image looks absolutely striking and the black and bronze S Pen pushes the aesthetics to another level. As previous reports have indicated, the phone has curved edges and rectangular corners. Unlike last year's Galaxy S21 series, it will likely have a slot for the S Pen.
The S22 Ultra has apparently also ditched the camera island and the modules have been placed directly on the rear. Although the alleged camera specs may not look particularly exciting at first glance, the phone could end up being the best camera smartphone of 2022.
Samsung recently confirmed that it will reveal the chip that will supposedly power the European variants of the S22 range on January 11. The series will apparently be announced on February 8 and will go on sale on February 25 at the same starting price as the outgoing range.
