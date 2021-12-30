Notification Center

Samsung Android

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

Anam Hamid
By
25
Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new renders
We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.

Samsung was earlier expected to introduce black, white, dark red, and green variants of the S22 Ultra, but lately there has been chatter that the phone will also be sold in a bronze-like Turkish Rose variant. 

The model depicted in Blass' image looks absolutely striking and the black and bronze S Pen pushes the aesthetics to another level. As previous reports have indicated, the phone has curved edges and rectangular corners. Unlike last year's Galaxy S21 series, it will likely have a slot for the S Pen.

The S22 Ultra has apparently also ditched the camera island and the modules have been placed directly on the rear. Although the alleged camera specs may not look particularly exciting at first glance, the phone could end up being the best camera smartphone of 2022.

The phone will reportedly also flaunt the brightest display of them all and it looks like Samsung will bring back the 1TB storage option to lure those considering the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

Samsung recently confirmed that it will reveal the chip that will supposedly power the European variants of the S22 range on January 11. The series will apparently be announced on February 8 and will go on sale on February 25 at the same starting price as the outgoing range.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (74 updates)

Related phones

