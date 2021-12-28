Samsung could bring back the 1TB storage option with the Galaxy S22 Ultra

SamMobile The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer up to 1TB of internal storage, after all, reports





Earlier reports had claimed that storage would max out at 512GB but it now looks like the highest-hand Galaxy S22 Ultra variant will have 1TB of internal storage, which is fitting for a device that is increasingly looking like a spiritual successor to the seemingly discontinued productivity-oriented Galaxy Note series.





The S22 Ultra will most likely have a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus and it's also rumored to have impressive camera chops , including taking super-detailed photos using the 108MP camera and 8K 30fps video recording.





This won't be the first time Samsung sells a 1TB phone. 2019's Galaxy S10 Plus was the first Samsung phone to come with 1TB of storage and it even has a microSD slot for an additional 512GB. The S22 Ultra is unlikely to have expandable storage.





Samsung may be bringing back the 1TB configuration to compete with Apple's latest crop of iPhones which offers up to 1TB of storage. This, coupled with the stylus storage silo, AI-assisted camera system, a flagship chipset, and a beefy battery could help the Galaxy S22 Ultra become the best smartphone of 2022.





The 1TB version will likely offer 16GB of RAM, and per previous reports, we can also expect 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models which will come with at least 12GB of RAM.









The Galaxy S22 series will allegedly be unveiled in February and will go on sale the same month.