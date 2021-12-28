Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung could bring back the 1TB storage option with the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Anam Hamid
By
3
Samsung could bring back the 1TB storage option with the Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer up to 1TB of internal storage, after all, reports SamMobile.

Earlier reports had claimed that storage would max out at 512GB but it now looks like the highest-hand Galaxy S22 Ultra variant will have 1TB of internal storage, which is fitting for a device that is increasingly looking like a spiritual successor to the seemingly discontinued productivity-oriented Galaxy Note series.

The S22 Ultra will most likely have a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus and it's also rumored to have impressive camera chops, including taking super-detailed photos using the 108MP camera and 8K 30fps video recording.

This won't be the first time Samsung sells a 1TB phone. 2019's Galaxy S10 Plus was the first Samsung phone to come with 1TB of storage and it even has a microSD slot for an additional 512GB. The S22 Ultra is unlikely to have expandable storage. 

Samsung may be bringing back the 1TB configuration to compete with Apple's latest crop of iPhones which offers up to 1TB of storage. This, coupled with the stylus storage silo, AI-assisted camera system, a flagship chipset, and a beefy battery could help the Galaxy S22 Ultra become the best smartphone of 2022.

The 1TB version will likely offer 16GB of RAM, and per previous reports, we can also expect 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models which will come with at least 12GB of RAM.

Samsung is expected to keep the same pricing as the Galaxy S21 series, meaning the price will probably start at $800, and the price of the 1TB S22 Ultra could be in the neighborhood of $1,500, considering the highest-end Galaxy S21 Ultra model with 512GB of storage costs $1,399.

The Galaxy S22 series will allegedly be unveiled in February and will go on sale the same month.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (71 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung is now spreading the Android 12 love to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung is now spreading the Android 12 love to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 families
Apple patents iPad cover that can morph into different shapes
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple patents iPad cover that can morph into different shapes
T-Mobile welcomed Christmas with its second data breach in less than six months
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
T-Mobile welcomed Christmas with its second data breach in less than six months
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  36
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: price, deals, and where to buy
Third One UI 4.0 beta hits the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Third One UI 4.0 beta hits the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series
Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung is offering Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users a sweet New Year's surprise
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless