Samsung could bring back the 1TB storage option with the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung could bring back the 1TB storage option with the Galaxy S22 Ultra3
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may offer up to 1TB of internal storage, after all, reports SamMobile.
Earlier reports had claimed that storage would max out at 512GB but it now looks like the highest-hand Galaxy S22 Ultra variant will have 1TB of internal storage, which is fitting for a device that is increasingly looking like a spiritual successor to the seemingly discontinued productivity-oriented Galaxy Note series.
This won't be the first time Samsung sells a 1TB phone. 2019's Galaxy S10 Plus was the first Samsung phone to come with 1TB of storage and it even has a microSD slot for an additional 512GB. The S22 Ultra is unlikely to have expandable storage.
The 1TB version will likely offer 16GB of RAM, and per previous reports, we can also expect 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models which will come with at least 12GB of RAM.
Samsung is expected to keep the same pricing as the Galaxy S21 series, meaning the price will probably start at $800, and the price of the 1TB S22 Ultra could be in the neighborhood of $1,500, considering the highest-end Galaxy S21 Ultra model with 512GB of storage costs $1,399.
The Galaxy S22 series will allegedly be unveiled in February and will go on sale the same month.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (71 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-