Dummy unit of 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rocks in Black

Exactly one week ago, we showed you renders of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra in the rumored final colors of Black, Burgundy, Dark Green, and White. Today, we wanted to focus on that Black unit and show you how sweet the device looks in that color. Twitter tipster @hypark22 (via SamMobile ) shared four photos starring a Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy unit in Black. And with those squared-off corners, it surely appears as though the Galaxy S22 Ultra is replacing the Galaxy Note and might get that rumored Galaxy S22 Note moniker after all.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra (for now let's stick with that name) is expected to feature a silo for the S Pen and sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Thanks to the LTPO backplane, the display has a variable refresh rate depending on the content on the display. At its zippiest, the screen redraws 120 times per second (120Hz) for buttery smooth scrolling.











Depending on where the phone is purchased, the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 chipset (U.S., China, and Canada) or the Exynos 2200 (elsewhere). Both components will be built by Samsung using its 4nm process node.

Stereo speakers grace the device and the phone will feature an IP68 rating for protection from dust and water (the handset can be submerged in nearly 5 feet of water for as long as 30 minutes). On the back, the 108MP camera will feature 9:1 pixel binning for 12MP images when shooting photos in less than outstanding lighting conditions. Your photos will show more detail thanks to the AI-powered detail enhancement mode.





The "P-shaped" camera array will include a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 10MP telephoto cameras with optical zoom capabilities of 3x and 10x. The selfie snapper on the front of the device will weigh in at 40MP. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging (sorry, no charger in the box!)







This year, Samsung has a little stiffer competition in the U.S. thanks to the Pixel 6 series. This is not your grandpa's Pixel and with Google's legendary photo processing and a home-grown Tensor SoC built to provide Pixel users with new AI/ML capabilities, Samsung might end up unprepared for Google's more formidable attack. And Google certainly priced its new Pixel 6 line to more than compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.