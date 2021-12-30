Exynos 2200 finally has a reveal date

Samsung has finally announced a date for the reveal of the in-house Exynos 2200 chip that will likely power the Galaxy S22 series





Samsung and AMD have been working on a GPU for quite some time and it will be integrated into the South Korean giant's next flagship chip. According to a new rumor, the GPU itself will be called the Xclipse 920





The company has confirmed that the RDNA 2-powered chip will be unveiled on January 11, which is also when the Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to go on sale.





#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/5V547CpDkP — Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) December 30, 2021



Samsung has steadily been upping its chip game. Last year, it embraced Arm's CPU designs, and now, the AMD-made GPU will take care of the graphics. Whether the new Exynos chip will live up to the hype is a whole different question.





Qualcomm claims that its new chip offers 20 percent faster CPU capabilities and 30 percent better graphics when compared to the Snapdragon 888. Although the Exynos 2200 is expected to have the same core architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will fuel the American variants of the Galaxy S22, it may lag behind in performance.





Per a recent leak , Samsung's new SoC will offer a 5 percent improvement in CPU performance and a 17 percent increase in graphics when compared to the Exynos 2100 that powers the Galaxy S21 range. That's not necessarily a cause for concern, because the same leak says that artificial intelligence performance will improve by a staggering 117 percent.





Although today's premium phones are plenty fast already, we are still curious to see how the Exynos 2200 will stack up against the flagship chips that power the top phones of 2021 . Samsung will allegedly announce the Galaxy S22 series in February.