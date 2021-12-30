Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Android Processors

Exynos 2200 finally has a reveal date

Anam Hamid
By
1
Exynos 2200 finally has a reveal date
Samsung has finally announced a date for the reveal of the in-house Exynos 2200 chip that will likely power the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung and AMD have been working on a GPU for quite some time and it will be integrated into the South Korean giant's next flagship chip. According to a new rumor, the GPU itself will be called the Xclipse 920.

The company has confirmed that the RDNA 2-powered chip will be unveiled on January 11, which is also when the Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to go on sale.


Samsung has steadily been upping its chip game. Last year, it embraced Arm's CPU designs, and now, the AMD-made GPU will take care of the graphics. Whether the new Exynos chip will live up to the hype is a whole different question.

Qualcomm claims that its new chip offers 20 percent faster CPU capabilities and 30 percent better graphics when compared to the Snapdragon 888. Although the Exynos 2200 is expected to have the same core architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which will fuel the American variants of the Galaxy S22, it may lag behind in performance.

Per a recent leak, Samsung's new SoC will offer a 5 percent improvement in CPU performance and a 17 percent increase in graphics when compared to the Exynos 2100 that powers the Galaxy S21 range. That's not necessarily a cause for concern, because the same leak says that artificial intelligence performance will improve by a staggering 117 percent.

Although today's premium phones are plenty fast already, we are still curious to see how the Exynos 2200 will stack up against the flagship chips that power the top phones of 2021. Samsung will allegedly announce the Galaxy S22 series in February. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (74 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds
by Alan Friedman,  0
Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds
For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
by Alan Friedman,  1
For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
by Alan Friedman,  8
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
by Martin Filipov,  4
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless