Samsung Android Camera

Tipster says to expect improved periscope zoom for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 06, 2021, 12:48 AM
Tipster says to expect improved periscope zoom for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Tipster Ice Universe posted (via SamMobile) some interesting information about next year's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Weibo. The phone, which most likely won't see the light of day until early 2022, is rumored to feature an improved periscope zoom using continuous zoom technology. The current periscope zoom on the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses a fixed lens which results in poor image quality when zooming to levels that are not native to the phone.

With the fixed lens, the phone needs to use a cropped image from the main camera, or a separate intermediate 2x or 3x zoom level before the periscope zoom takes over. But thanks to technology created by Samsung Electromechanics and Samsung LSI, the new continuous periscope zoom for the Galaxy S22 Ultra will go from 3x to 10x freely to deliver sharp images and more detail at all levels of magnification. The Sony Xperia 1 III has a similar periscope zoom system but with two native magnification levels of 3x and 4.4x.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have other big changes besides the new zoom camera. An under-display selfie camera is expected to be included on the device which would mean that a punch-hole will not be needed. The vast majority of units could be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2200 chipset along with the AMD Radeon Mobile GPU. Last month we passed along the rumor that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 200MP primary camera and sensors branded with the Olympus name.

