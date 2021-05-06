Tipster says to expect improved periscope zoom for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Tipster Ice Universe posted (via SamMobile) some interesting information about next year's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Weibo. The phone, which most likely won't see the light of day until early 2022, is rumored to feature an improved periscope zoom using continuous zoom technology. The current periscope zoom on the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses a fixed lens which results in poor image quality when zooming to levels that are not native to the phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have other big changes besides the new zoom camera. An under-display selfie camera is expected to be included on the device which would mean that a punch-hole will not be needed. The vast majority of units could be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2200 chipset along with the AMD Radeon Mobile GPU. Last month we passed along the rumor that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 200MP primary camera and sensors branded with the Olympus name.