This marvellous new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal makes Samsung's best earbuds cheaper than ever before

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
If you're positive Samsung's true wireless earbuds are right for you but can't decide what model to choose and where to buy it from, Woot is making that decision easier than ever for a limited time by knocking the state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 3 Pro down to a new record low price.

I'm talking lower than a couple of weeks ago, and naturally, lower than what Amazon and Samsung are charging as part of their latest promotions. What's the catch? This is an "international" version available at $134.99 in silver and white colorways with a 90-day seller warranty included.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$134 99
$249 99
$115 off (46%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver and White Color Options, International Model, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

That latter detail may well prove to be an absolute dealbreaker for a lot of prospective buyers, especially when you consider that Amazon is selling the same product in the same two hues alongside an exclusive two-year warranty in a version designed primarily with the US market in mind.

Of course, the e-commerce giant, which just so happens to own Woot, wants $65 more for that Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model right now, so you'll just have to decide for yourself if a lengthier warranty is more important than a lower price or not.

Either way, our comprehensive Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review from around six months ago makes it pretty clear that you're dealing with a top contender for the title of best wireless earbuds in the world, and that's probably true at (almost) any price. 

Samsung's latest and greatest alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 is simply that good at playing your favorite tunes in flawless quality for exceptionally long periods of time between charges while drowning out all unnecessary noise around you.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, remember, look vastly different from all their forerunners at first glance, and while the AirPods-inspired design hasn't exactly been received with unanimous praise from long-time Samsung fans, the company claims all the cosmetic changes are aimed at improving durability and user comfort. 

In short, it looks incredibly hard to say no to this sweet new Woot deal... as long as you're quick and don't allow it to expire before getting a chance to pull the trigger.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer

Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

