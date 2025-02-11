Limited-time offer lets you snag the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at an attractive discount

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Amazon has some pretty awesome deals on Samsung devices right now. You can get the powerful Galaxy Tab S10+ at a sweet $149 discount, nab the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra for $231 off, and if you're in the market for high-end earbuds, you can score the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a lovely $50 price cut.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (20%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale for $50 off their price on Amazon. This lets you score a pair for just under $200. Being among the best earbuds on the market, these fellas deliver top-quality sound, have effective ANC, and are worth every penny. So, act fast and score a pair for less now!
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to this markdown, you can upgrade your listening experience for just under $200. But you should hurry and take advantage of this offer as soon as possible, as it's a limited-time deal. You never know when the earbuds will return to their usual price of about $250.

As Samsung's latest flagship earphones, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver exceptional audio. They offer clear sound with strong bass, and the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app allows you to customize their audio to your preferences.

What's more, they come with top-tier ANC, perfect for when you want to zone out. However, while effective, their noise-canceling isn't as strong as the ANC on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. During our tests, we still heard things like keyboard clicks and the hum of the air conditioner. That said, these sounds do fade away once you start playing some tunes.

Their battery life is impressive, too. With ANC on, you get around 6 hours of listening time, which extends to 26 hours when using the charging case. If you turn off their ANC, the earbuds offer up to 7 hours on their own and up to 30 hours with the case.

Overall, it's easy to see why the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro rank among the best earbuds on the market. With their impressive sound quality, ANC, and battery life, they deliver a great listening experience and are a must-have for every Galaxy user. So, act fast and grab a pair at a discounted price today!
