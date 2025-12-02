Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
How could you not be amazed the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro hit their best price after Cyber Monday

I can’t believe Amazon waited until after the holiday season to drop this epic deal!

 Epic deals are still live even after Cyber Monday, and one is particularly awesome. I’m talking about the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which are now cheaper than ever! No joke — Amazon is now selling these bad boys for 44% off their original price. The promo is only live on the Silver model, so it could vanish soon. Don’t waste time and save before it vanishes.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: 44% off at Amazon

$110 off (44%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have reached a new lowest price ever just after the holiday shopping season. Right now, you can get these premium Samsung earbuds, making them impossible to resist. Grab a pair for 44% off in Silver before it's too late.
Let me give you a recap of Amazon's discounts throughout the Black Friday event. The buds were going for about $170 before Black Friday Week kicked off this November 20. Then a $90 price cut went live on November 24. When Cyber Monday kicked off on November 30, Amazon gave users an additional $10 price cut, bringing the buds to about $150. And today, they’re going for less than $140 — a whopping $110 off.

As one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Buds 3 Pro deliver amazing value for their current price. With an upgraded, lightweight design, these puppies can be worn for many hours without causing any ear fatigue.

Even better, these Samsung earbuds sound absolutely amazing. Right out of the box, they offer rich and powerful audio, with thumping bass, wide, balanced mids, and brilliant highs. There’s also an equalizer available through the companion app for those who like to tweak their sound.

When it comes to active noise cancellation, the Buds 3 Pro are about on par with other premium models. You can expect most unwanted sounds to vanish once the ANC kicks in, though incidental sounds will probably come through.

Bottom line: for many, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth it even at their standard price. But now that they’re cheaper than ever, they’ll definitely turn heads. Hurry up and grab a pair for 44% off with Amazon’s epic promo before it’s too late.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
