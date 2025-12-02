How could you not be amazed the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro hit their best price after Cyber Monday
I can’t believe Amazon waited until after the holiday season to drop this epic deal!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which are now cheaper than ever! No joke — Amazon is now selling these bad boys for 44% off their original price. The promo is only live on the Silver model, so it could vanish soon. Don’t waste time and save before it vanishes.Epic deals are still live even after Cyber Monday, and one is particularly awesome. I’m talking about the
Let me give you a recap of Amazon's discounts throughout the Black Friday event. The buds were going for about $170 before Black Friday Week kicked off this November 20. Then a $90 price cut went live on November 24. When Cyber Monday kicked off on November 30, Amazon gave users an additional $10 price cut, bringing the buds to about $150. And today, they’re going for less than $140 — a whopping $110 off.
Even better, these Samsung earbuds sound absolutely amazing. Right out of the box, they offer rich and powerful audio, with thumping bass, wide, balanced mids, and brilliant highs. There’s also an equalizer available through the companion app for those who like to tweak their sound.
Bottom line: for many, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth it even at their standard price. But now that they’re cheaper than ever, they’ll definitely turn heads. Hurry up and grab a pair for 44% off with Amazon’s epic promo before it’s too late.
As one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Buds 3 Pro deliver amazing value for their current price. With an upgraded, lightweight design, these puppies can be worn for many hours without causing any ear fatigue.
When it comes to active noise cancellation, the Buds 3 Pro are about on par with other premium models. You can expect most unwanted sounds to vanish once the ANC kicks in, though incidental sounds will probably come through.
