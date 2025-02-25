GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Galaxy A56 upgrades won’t blow your mind, but I would grab it for my mom in a heartbeat

A render showing the Galaxy A56 5G in pink color.
Next month – likely right around the middle – Samsung is expected to launch its latest Galaxy A series, bringing the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 into the spotlight. In fact, Samsung kind of spoiled the surprise itself, as the phones recently popped up in a listing on one of its own websites. Oops.

There’s no doubt these phones are on the way, but the exact upgrades they’ll bring? That’s still a bit of a mystery. But based on what we’ve seen so far, the Galaxy A56 isn’t trying to be a game-changer – it’s just getting the right upgrades to stay relevant. And honestly, that’s exactly what Samsung needs to keep its A-series on top.

What to expect from the Galaxy A56?



Last year, Samsung only brought the Galaxy A35 to the US, and there’s a good chance history will repeat itself. But looking at the lineup, the A36 doesn’t seem to bring many upgrades over its predecessor – just some minor design tweaks. The Galaxy A56, however, might offer more meaningful improvements, making it even more worthy of its slightly higher price.

For starters, the A56 might ditch the macro camera in favor of a telephoto lens. While nothing is confirmed yet, this change could be a huge upgrade. A telephoto lens allows for better zoom without sacrificing detail, which could make the A56 one of the best camera phones in its price range.


Another big upgrade could be the Exynos 1580 processor. This chip packs an 8-core CPU, including one Cortex-A720 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three more Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and four power-efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz. Translation? The A56 should run smoother, handle apps faster, and make multitasking feel effortless.

And let’s not forget the AMD Xclipse 540 GPU, which Samsung claims is 37% faster and 20% more power-efficient than the previous model. In simple terms, this means better graphics, smoother gameplay, and a phone that doesn’t heat up like a toaster when you push it a little harder.

Pair all this with a possible 8 GB of RAM, and the A56 could end up feeling way snappier than its predecessors. When it comes to storage, the A56 will likely stick with the usual 128 GB and 256 GB options – no surprises there. But with the expected performance boost, you probably won’t mind. A faster, smoother phone can make a bigger difference in daily use than just having extra storage space you might never fill.

And here’s the icing on the cake – charging speeds might get a nice boost this time around. Rumors are pointing to 45W wired charging, with the possibility of wireless charging making its way in as well.

Now, if you’re hunting for a flagship phone, these upgrades might not wow you (though, fun fact, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also tops out at 45W wired charging). But, if you’re after a near-flagship experience for under $450, well, you might want to send Samsung a thank-you note – assuming these upgrades actually make it to the A56. 

Oh, and before I forget – Samsung just teased the upcoming Galaxy A phones and according to the teaser, both the Galaxy A56 and A36 will get 6 years of OS support, which is two years longer than what we usually see.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Samsung

Subtle but strategic upgrades to keep it competitive



The Galaxy A series is a key player in Samsung’s lineup, consistently delivering great sales. While budget phones like the Galaxy A15 have managed to outsell the A55 and A35, those mid-range models still do well. Still, if Samsung wants to solidify its position in the mid-range market, the rumored upgrades could give the A56 the boost it needs.

Take the telephoto camera. Other upcoming mid-range phones, like the Nothing Phone (3a), are expected to feature a third telephoto lens. The OnePlus 13R also swapped out the macro camera for a 2x telephoto. This upgrade is becoming pretty common in this price range, so it’d make a lot of sense for Samsung to jump on board with the A56.

If the A56 does include a telephoto lens, it could seriously level up the camera game – especially with Galaxy AI backing it up. One leak suggests the A56 might come with 8 GB of RAM, which is the bare minimum for Galaxy AI support. That could bring some awesome AI-driven features, like advanced editing, that would make the camera even more powerful.

Overall, the competition, especially with Nothing, is stepping up. Carl Pei’s upcoming phone might feature faster charging speeds and a better Qualcomm chipset, giving it a performance boost over the MediaTek-powered Phone (2a). So, boosting the charging speeds on the Galaxy A56 could definitely be a smart move to keep it competitive, and it would give it an edge over the upcoming Pixel 9a, too, expected to support up to 23W. 



The mid-range market is a tricky one. Sometimes, these phones don’t quite justify the extra cost over budget options, and they still fall short of delivering the flagship experience you can snag on a good deal for just a bit more. That’s why these upgrades are key – especially if the price stays the same. For many people, the Galaxy A56 will offer all they need and could be the perfect, reliable companion.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

