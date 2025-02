Samsung reveals major news about the upcoming Galaxy A56 and A36

Galaxy A56

The Galaxy A56 and A36 will get 6 years of OS updates | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Theand A36 will ship with Android 15 right out of the box, which means that Samsung will continue to roll out updates up until Android 21, at least theoretically.Specs-wise, information about these Galaxy A series phones has already been leaked several times , so they’re no longer a mystery for tech-savvies. The most expensive of the two, theis expected to feature a state-of-the-art 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.When it comes to hardware, theis less impressive. The phone is equipped with an Exynos 1580 processor, paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).Theis rumored to feature a triple camera (50 MP main + 12 MP ultra-wide + 5 MP macro). Also, the phone is likely to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.On the other hand, the cheaper Galaxy A36 is said to sport a smaller 6.64-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.There’s no information about the chipset inside, but we’re expecting a standard memory configuration that includes 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Also, the phone is rumored to pack a triple camera: 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide, 5 MP macro.It’s unclear if both phones will be launched in the United States, but last year Samsung only introduced the Galaxy A35 in the country, not the Galaxy A55 . However, the older Galaxy A54 was officially released in the US two years ago, so there’s still a chance that thewill eventually make it in North America.