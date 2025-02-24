GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Samsung reveals major news about the upcoming Galaxy A56 and A36

Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung Galaxy A56
The Galaxy A56 and A36 are the next high-profile mid-range smartphones Samsung plans to introduce. Both phones are expected to be launched globally, but it looks like Samsung India is leading the marketing campaign.

To raise the hype around its upcoming Galaxy A series phones, Samsung has just released a 1-minute teaser that reveals some important news for those interested in picking up one of these devices.

According to the teaser, both Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 will benefit from 6 years of OS support, which is two years longer than usual. In an attempt to turn customers into loyal fans, Samsung has been doubling down on software support, announcing 6 and even 7 years of OS updates for some of its smartphones.

The Galaxy A56 and A36 will get 6 years of OS updates | Screenshot by PhoneArena

The Galaxy A56 and A36 will ship with Android 15 right out of the box, which means that Samsung will continue to roll out updates up until Android 21, at least theoretically.

Specs-wise, information about these Galaxy A series phones has already been leaked several times, so they’re no longer a mystery for tech-savvies. The most expensive of the two, the Galaxy A56 is expected to feature a state-of-the-art 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

When it comes to hardware, the Galaxy A56 is less impressive. The phone is equipped with an Exynos 1580 processor, paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).

The Galaxy A56 is rumored to feature a triple camera (50 MP main + 12 MP ultra-wide + 5 MP macro). Also, the phone is likely to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.

Video Thumbnail


On the other hand, the cheaper Galaxy A36 is said to sport a smaller 6.64-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

There’s no information about the chipset inside, but we’re expecting a standard memory configuration that includes 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Also, the phone is rumored to pack a triple camera: 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide, 5 MP macro.

It’s unclear if both phones will be launched in the United States, but last year Samsung only introduced the Galaxy A35 in the country, not the Galaxy A55. However, the older Galaxy A54 was officially released in the US two years ago, so there’s still a chance that the Galaxy A56 will eventually make it in North America.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

