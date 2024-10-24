Exynos 1580 promises an exciting upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy A56 mid-ranger



Other notable features of the Exynos 1580 include:

Bluetooth 5.4

Improved noise reduction for photo/video capture

4K/60fps video recording

200MP snapshot support

A 5G modem supporting up to 5.10Gbps downlink speeds

Wi-Fi 6E support

Support for 144Hz refresh rates at FHD+ resolutions.





Given the specs above, we can even start forming some expectations about Samsung's next mid-range phones, most notably the Galaxy A56, as it tends to get the latest mid-range Exynos processor. The most exciting features here are 4K 60fps video recording, which the A55 from this year is not capable of, and the updated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.





The 4K 60FPS would give users much smoother video, although at the cost of larger file sizes. Support for Bluetooth 5.4 will help with transfer speeds and battery efficiency, while Wi-Fi 6E will introduce faster wireless speeds and lower latency.

Availability and Potential Devices

While there's no official word on availability yet, it's highly likely that the Exynos 1580 will power the upcoming Galaxy A56 5G. This would be a significant performance upgrade for Samsung's A series phones, potentially making them more competitive in the mid-range market.