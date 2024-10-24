Exynos 1580 promises an exciting upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy A56 mid-ranger
Samsung's mid-range Exynos processors have often lagged behind competitors. For example, the Galaxy A55, powered by the exynos 1480, did noticeably worse than the Nothing Phone (2) and Pixel 8a in our performance benchmarks.
Given the specs above, we can even start forming some expectations about Samsung's next mid-range phones, most notably the Galaxy A56, as itз tends to get the latest mid-range Exynos processor. The most exciting features here are 4K 60fps video recording, which the A55 from this year is not capable of, and the updated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
While there's no official word on availability yet, it's highly likely that the Exynos 1580 will power the upcoming Galaxy A56 5G. This would be a significant performance upgrade for Samsung's A series phones, potentially making them more competitive in the mid-range market.
However, the recently announced Exynos 1580 could mark a significant turning point for the company's budget-friendly chips that might change that for future Galaxy mid-range phones.
The Exynos 1580 features a tri-cluster CPU architecture, a substantial upgrade from its predecessor, the Exynos 1480. The new chip boasts one Cortex-A720 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three more Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and four energy-efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz. This configuration offers a significant performance boost compared to the Exynos 1480's aging CPU.
Exynos 1580 upgrades
In addition to the improved CPU, the Exynos 1580 also features a faster AMD Xclipse 540 GPU. Samsung claims that this GPU is 37% faster than the previous generation and 20% more efficient. The company attributes these improvements to the use of two Work Group Processors, increased GL2 cache, and double the amount of FMA/texture unit processing.
AI and Other Features
While the Exynos 1580 offers a substantial performance upgrade, its AI capabilities remain largely unchanged compared to the Exynos 1480. Both chips feature an NPU with 6,000 MACS or 14.7 TOPS of computing power.
Of course, the lack of AI improvements is to be expected, as Samsung probably wants to push potential buyers interested in better and faster AI features to its more premium phones such as the the Galaxy S24 series.
Other notable features of the Exynos 1580 include:
- Bluetooth 5.4
- Improved noise reduction for photo/video capture
- 4K/60fps video recording
- 200MP snapshot support
- A 5G modem supporting up to 5.10Gbps downlink speeds
- Wi-Fi 6E support
- Support for 144Hz refresh rates at FHD+ resolutions.
The 4K 60FPS would give users much smoother video, although at the cost of larger file sizes. Support for Bluetooth 5.4 will help with transfer speeds and battery efficiency, while Wi-Fi 6E will introduce faster wireless speeds and lower latency.
Availability and Potential Devices
Unfortunately, given that the Galaxy A55 5G didn't make its way to the U.S. market this year, it's unlikely that American consumers will have the opportunity to experience Samsung's latest Exynos processor when the next generation of A series phones is released.
