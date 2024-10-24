Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Exynos 1580 promises an exciting upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy A56 mid-ranger

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors
A promotional image of the Exynos 1580.
Samsung's mid-range Exynos processors have often lagged behind competitors. For example, the Galaxy A55, powered by the exynos 1480, did noticeably worse than the Nothing Phone (2) and Pixel 8a in our performance benchmarks.

However, the recently announced Exynos 1580 could mark a significant turning point for the company's budget-friendly chips that might change that for future Galaxy mid-range phones.

Exynos 1580 upgrades



The Exynos 1580 features a tri-cluster CPU architecture, a substantial upgrade from its predecessor, the Exynos 1480. The new chip boasts one Cortex-A720 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three more Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6GHz, and four energy-efficient Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz. This configuration offers a significant performance boost compared to the Exynos 1480's aging CPU.

In addition to the improved CPU, the Exynos 1580 also features a faster AMD Xclipse 540 GPU. Samsung claims that this GPU is 37% faster than the previous generation and 20% more efficient. The company attributes these improvements to the use of two Work Group Processors, increased GL2 cache, and double the amount of FMA/texture unit processing.

AI and Other Features


While the Exynos 1580 offers a substantial performance upgrade, its AI capabilities remain largely unchanged compared to the Exynos 1480. Both chips feature an NPU with 6,000 MACS or 14.7 TOPS of computing power.

Of course, the lack of AI improvements is to be expected, as Samsung probably wants to push potential buyers interested in better and faster AI features to its more premium phones such as the the Galaxy S24 series.

Other notable features of the Exynos 1580 include:
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Improved noise reduction for photo/video capture
  • 4K/60fps video recording
  • 200MP snapshot support
  • A 5G modem supporting up to 5.10Gbps downlink speeds
  • Wi-Fi 6E support
  • Support for 144Hz refresh rates at FHD+ resolutions.  

Recommended Stories
Given the specs above, we can even start forming some expectations about Samsung's next mid-range phones, most notably the Galaxy A56, as itз tends to get the latest mid-range Exynos processor. The most exciting features here are 4K 60fps video recording, which the A55 from this year is not capable of, and the updated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The 4K 60FPS would give users much smoother video, although at the cost of larger file sizes. Support for Bluetooth 5.4 will help with transfer speeds and battery efficiency, while Wi-Fi 6E will introduce faster wireless speeds and lower latency.

Availability and Potential Devices


While there's no official word on availability yet, it's highly likely that the Exynos 1580 will power the upcoming Galaxy A56 5G. This would be a significant performance upgrade for Samsung's A series phones, potentially making them more competitive in the mid-range market.

Unfortunately, given that the Galaxy A55 5G didn't make its way to the U.S. market this year, it's unlikely that American consumers will have the opportunity to experience Samsung's latest Exynos processor when the next generation of A series phones is released.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless